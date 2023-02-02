ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracee Ellis Ross Preps for Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour With Hair Fan, Sleek Slit Leggings & 6-Inch Heels

By Ashley Rushford
 5 days ago
Beyoncé fans haven’t been able to contain themselves following the announcement of her Renaissance tour on Feb. 1. Several stars have also taken to social media to express their excitement about the big show, which kicks off in May 2023.

Tracee Ellis Ross joined the bunch by uploading a video on Instagram, which sees her getting in formation along with the rest of the Beyhive.

“Me stepping in front of @beyonce’s wind machine at the Renaissance concert …you already know,” Ross wrote under the post.

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

Set to Beyoncé’s “Thique,” Ross dances in front of a yellow background, while her curly tresses blow in the wind. The “Black-ish” star sported sleek all-black attire in the quick clip. Her outfit consisted of a breezy button-down blouse. The lightweight separate had a V-neckline and was left undone to help show off her plunging bralette. The top was tucked into a pair of form-fitting high-waist leggings. The bottoms featured a thick waistband and had slits near the hem.

When it came down to the shoes, the Golden Globe winner committed to a monochromatic moment by slipping into a pair of black Christian Louboutin pumps. The silhouette featured a sharp, elongated pointed-toe and sat atop a thin 6-inch stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Ross always gives a masterclass in style . Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the Golden Globe Award winner will likely complete her looks with various sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled in several different ways.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to discover Ross’ best red carpet looks over the years.

