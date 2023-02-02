ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tenn. first lady to get bone marrow transplant for lymphoma

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0akHRM_0kaRjBfm00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee ‘s wife is preparing to undergo a bone marrow transplant in the next phase of her treatment for lymphoma.

In a statement Thursday, the Republican governor said the initial phase of first lady Maria Lee’s treatment has gone well following her diagnosis in August . He thanked the medical team for his wife’s care and said the two of them are grateful for the prayers and support they have received.

“While there are difficult days ahead, Maria and I have great trust in the Lord,” Gov. Lee said. “We too are praying that God brings peace and comfort to all Tennesseans who are facing challenges in their own lives.”

In an emotional moment, Maria Lee joined her husband on stage in a headscarf during his election night victory party in November. She was on stage with him during last month’s inauguration and related events , as well.

As first lady, Maria Lee has led Tennessee Serves — an initiative focused on encouraging Tennesseans to volunteer more, particularly in distressed counties across the state. She previously worked as a teacher for both third and fourth grades and as a coach for softball, track and cross country.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Father of modern TBI and Scott County native dies at 100

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Law enforcement officials across the state are remembering a World War II veteran from East Tennessee considered the father of the modern Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who died earlier this week at age 100. The Tennessee Bureau of Criminal Identification was established in 1951 as a division of the Department […]
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Helping you get better with IV therapy

865 Wellness + Ketamine wants to provide that light at the end of the tunnel. 865 Wellness + Ketamine wants to provide that light at the end of the tunnel. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery

An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining a loan and using it on a trip to Florida and plastic surgery. TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery. An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to...
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

First Lady Maria Lee To Undergo Bone Marrow Transplant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I are grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support we have received since her lymphoma diagnosis last August. The first phase of treatment went well, and we thank the medical team for their exceptional care and commitment. Later this month, Maria will begin the next phase of treatment, as she prepares to undergo a bone marrow transplant. While there are difficult days ahead, Maria and I have great trust in the Lord. We too are praying that God brings peace and comfort to all Tennesseans who are facing challenges in their own lives.”
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Push to make 'Copperhead Road' a state song

Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. News at 4 on 2/07. News at Midday...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee Gov. Lee proposes $100M for anti-abortion centers

Brushing aside calls to tweak one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled plans to funnel tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to anti-abortion centers as he declared the state had a “moral obligation” to support families.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

IGA store being sold after 35 years

A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store. A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN Lawmakers file bill for free school breakfast/lunch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a new bill to potentially ease the financial burden on Tennessee families. “Any school, public or public charter will receive free breakfast and free lunch on a daily basis,” Rep. Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland) said. Raper is a former educator. He said he...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway

Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Local author with best-selling Amazon book

Cindi Cohn is the bestselling author of More Joy and a professional counselor. Cindi Cohn is the bestselling author of More Joy and a professional counselor. Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Good Morning...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee volunteer fire departments receive $5 million in grant money

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office announced 147 volunteer fire departments in Tennessee will receive grants in 2023 and a department in Sevier County says the grant money is coming just in time. The money is being distributed through the $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program. The program was created […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy