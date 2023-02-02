Springfield College has named Patrick Alvord from Bethel to the dean's list for academic excellence for the 2022 fall semester. Alvord has a primary major of Sport Management. The criteria for selection to the Dean's List are as follows: The student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of "P" grades. The student must not have any incompletes or missing grades in the designated term. The student must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term.

