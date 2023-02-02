ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Graduate Assistant Promoted to Analyst for 2023

The Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff is currently shuffling into place for the 2023 season. The Tide recently settled on Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele as its new offensive and defensive coordinators respectively. The Tide lost analyst Todd Grantham to the New Orleans Saints and analyst Dave Huxtable left for...
Former Alabama Staffer Returns as Defensive Coordinator

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has named its next defensive coordinator. University of Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will become the DC at Alabama, according to ESPN senior writer Chris Low. "Kevin Steele has accepted the job as @AlabamaFTBL’s defensive coordinator, sources tell ESPN. This will be Steele’s third...
