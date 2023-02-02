Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Abuse in Childhood, Young Adulthood Linked to Welfare Receipt
TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Abuse in childhood and young adulthood is associated with an increased risk for long-term welfare receipt, according to a study published online Feb. 7 in Pediatrics. Pascale Domond, Ph.D., from Ste-Justine University Hospital Research Center in Canada, and colleagues conducted a database linkage...
KPVI Newschannel 6
COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Lasts at Least Six Months After Second Dose
TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Vaccine protection against severe outcomes from severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) lasts at least six months after the second dose, but protection is lower for older patients, according to a study published online Feb. 3 in JAMA Network Open. Yuchen Wei, Ph.D.,...
