Laramie, WY

State celebrates Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operator Week

CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon proclaimed this week, Feb. 6 through Feb. 13, as Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operator Appreciation Week. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality joins him in honoring water treatment, water distribution, wastewater collection and wastewater treatment operators. The professionals protect public health by...
WYOMING STATE
US Biathlon National Championships coming to Casper Mountain in March

CASPER, Wyo. — In late March, Casper will play host to professional skiers from across the country, as this year’s U.S. Biathlon National Championships will take place on Casper Mountain. With the championships just over a month away, local agencies are hard at work making sure everything is running smoothly.
Interstate 80 toll bill fails in Wyoming Senate again

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A bill that would implement tolls on Interstate 80 returned to the Wyoming Legislature after defeat in 2021, and it once again failed to find footing. The third attempt to get a law on the books allowing toll charges for use of I-80 was not considered for the Wyoming Senate’s Committee of the Whole on Monday, Feb. 6, after passing the Corporations Committee with a 4–1 Do Pass vote.
WYOMING STATE
Resolution eliminating electric vehicles by 2035 to be phased out of legislative session

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A resolution that would encourage lawmakers to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035 is taking a backseat. Today is the last day legislation can come out of the Committee of the Whole in each chamber, and Senate Joint Resolution 4, which has not received any action since it was referred to the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Jan. 13, is on the chopping block.
WYOMING STATE
Elderly man dies in crash on I-80; Laramie trooper injured

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly man succumbed to injuries after crashing his car into a Laramie-based Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and a large tow truck on Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon. On Feb. 4 at 2:20 p.m., the trooper and a large tow truck were parked on I-80 at...
CHEYENNE, WY
Nate Barnhart named Mountain West Freshman of the Week

CASPER, Wyo. — University of Wyoming redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week on Monday morning. It is the first time he has garnered the honor this season, and he is the first Cowboy to earn the award as well. He averaged 8.5...
LARAMIE, WY
Florida resident dies in Snowy Range snowmobile crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Florida resident died Saturday in a snowmobile crash in the Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. County sheriff’s deputies as well as Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Laramie Fire Department-EMS personnel were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile crash with an injury around 1:31 p.m. on Feb. 4. A United States Forest Service Officer also responded.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

