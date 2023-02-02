Read full article on original website
State celebrates Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operator Week
CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon proclaimed this week, Feb. 6 through Feb. 13, as Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operator Appreciation Week. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality joins him in honoring water treatment, water distribution, wastewater collection and wastewater treatment operators. The professionals protect public health by...
Jason’s Friends assisting over 150 Wyoming families as 25th Annual Bowl fundraiser approaches
On Saturday, March 4, people around the state will come together to support Wyoming kids facing one of life’s greatest challenges — cancer. This year marks the 25th Annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends and, to celebrate, this year the event will take place at El Mark-O Lanes in Casper, as well as Camelanes Bowling Center in Gillette.
Daniels Fund gives $5.5 million in grants and scholarships to Wyoming in 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — The Daniels Fund distributed $5.5 million in grants to nonprofit organizations and scholarships to students in Wyoming in 2022, and reached $101 million in total giving in the state since its inception in 2000. Throughout its four-state region of Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah, the...
US Biathlon National Championships coming to Casper Mountain in March
CASPER, Wyo. — In late March, Casper will play host to professional skiers from across the country, as this year’s U.S. Biathlon National Championships will take place on Casper Mountain. With the championships just over a month away, local agencies are hard at work making sure everything is running smoothly.
Interstate 80 toll bill fails in Wyoming Senate again
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A bill that would implement tolls on Interstate 80 returned to the Wyoming Legislature after defeat in 2021, and it once again failed to find footing. The third attempt to get a law on the books allowing toll charges for use of I-80 was not considered for the Wyoming Senate’s Committee of the Whole on Monday, Feb. 6, after passing the Corporations Committee with a 4–1 Do Pass vote.
Pearl Harbor sailor from Wyoming to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming sailor who died during the Pearl Harbor attacks on Dec. 7, 1941, will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Feb. 23. Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Herman Schmidt was born in Alexander, Kansas, and raised in Sheridan, Wyoming. Schmidt was on...
Wyoming Food for Thought Project raising 40,000 meals for local children for Spring Break
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Food for Thought Project is hosting the City Wide Food Drive, which starts Feb. 17 and continues through March 17, to raise 40,000 meals for local children during Spring Break. The City Wide Food Drive is an opportunity for businesses and residents to help more...
Resolution eliminating electric vehicles by 2035 to be phased out of legislative session
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A resolution that would encourage lawmakers to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035 is taking a backseat. Today is the last day legislation can come out of the Committee of the Whole in each chamber, and Senate Joint Resolution 4, which has not received any action since it was referred to the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Jan. 13, is on the chopping block.
Elderly man dies in crash on I-80; Laramie trooper injured
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly man succumbed to injuries after crashing his car into a Laramie-based Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and a large tow truck on Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon. On Feb. 4 at 2:20 p.m., the trooper and a large tow truck were parked on I-80 at...
Nate Barnhart named Mountain West Freshman of the Week
CASPER, Wyo. — University of Wyoming redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week on Monday morning. It is the first time he has garnered the honor this season, and he is the first Cowboy to earn the award as well. He averaged 8.5...
Florida resident dies in Snowy Range snowmobile crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Florida resident died Saturday in a snowmobile crash in the Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. County sheriff’s deputies as well as Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Laramie Fire Department-EMS personnel were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile crash with an injury around 1:31 p.m. on Feb. 4. A United States Forest Service Officer also responded.
University of Wyoming Cowgirls drop heart-breaker to rival Colorado State on last-second shot
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — It was a battle until the bitter end, but a Colorado State 3-pointer with two seconds left was the difference as the Wyoming Cowgirls’ five-game road winning streak was snapped Saturday against the rival Rams, 66–63. Saturday’s contest featured 12 ties and 16 lead changes.
