Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Related
tapinto.net
Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center Reaches 4,000th TAVR Procedure
MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Morristown Medical Center’s Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute’s structural heart program reached a significant milestone of performing over 4,000 transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures with well over 650 in 2022 alone. Morristown Medical Center has the largest TAVR program in New Jersey and is among the top five programs in the United States.
tapinto.net
Nutley Board of Education Official Newspaper Certified Motion
DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL NEWSPAPERS OF THE NUTLEY BOARD OF EDUCATION - 2023. BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education hereby designate the following newspapers as the official newspapers for advertisements for the Nutley Board of Education, for the year 2023:. THE NUTLEY SUN. ONE GARRET MOUNTAIN PLAZA. P.O. BOX...
tapinto.net
Final Public Hearing on $60.5 Million for Ridgewood Water Scheduled for Wednesday
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - One of the largest expenditures in the local water utility’s history is scheduled for final public hearing at Wednesday evening’s council meeting. The $60.5 million in funding is intended to permanently treat per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in all Ridgewood Water wells. Exposure to PFAS is...
tapinto.net
RWJUH/Somerset Accepting Applications for Healing Homes Transitional Housing
SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is now accepting applications for its Healing Homes initiative which offers transitional housing for Somerset County individuals or families who have an illness that caused financial hardship and are unable to afford housing. As part of RWJBarnabas...
tapinto.net
Middletown Social Services Accepting Donations for Family Impacted by Devastating House Fire
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS HERE. Thank you for reading TAPinto Middletown. Don't miss your daily news, sign up free today here. Have a news tip or story idea, text Jeanne Wall at 732.492.2500. This publication has thousands of local readers every day and is a fantastic way to provide unique marketing opportunities for your business or organization. Text Jeanne Wall 732.492.2500 for more information or email jwall@tapinto.net Interested in franchising TAPinto in Monmouth County? Text or email Jeanne Wall. Have a great day!
tapinto.net
North Brunswick Train Station Achieves Key Design Milestone
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has achieved a significant design milestone with formal approval by NJ TRANSIT of 10% of the concept design. With this announcement of progress, the MCIA is unveiling a North Brunswick Train Station project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development. The URL is www.middlesexcountynj.gov/northbrunswicktrain.
tapinto.net
Township of Bloomfield Encourages Residents to Make Use of Utility Assistance Programs
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Township of Bloomfield wants its residents to be aware of a variety of assistance programs that are available in times of need and could help them prevent a utility shut-off. “These programs are there for a reason and could result in thousands of dollars for...
tapinto.net
Fanwood Council Moves to Keeping Public Officials’ Home and Personal Information Private
FANWOOD, NJ -- The Fanwood Borough Council, at its monthly agenda/work session on Monday, Feb. 6, passed a resolution appointing a Redaction Officer to comply with Daniel’s Law, a 2020 measure signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that allows public officials to have their home addresses and other personal information removed from public government records.
tapinto.net
Denville Rotarians Sponsor Valentine's Day Blood Drive
DENVILLE, NJ - Citing a "critical need for blood donors,"Denville Rotarians are asking residents to participate in an upcoming Valentine's Day blood drive. Sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Denville, the Denville Rotary Club and New Jersey Blood Services, the drive will take place at the Community Room of the Denville Municipal Building on Feb. 14 from noon to 6 p.m.
tapinto.net
Scotch Plains Police Chief Briel and Soon-to-Be Deputy Chief Sellinger Are Exemplary Officers
As the son of a retired Chief of Police, one of the special honors of my time in public office so far has been the opportunity to serve as liaison from the governing body to the Scotch Plains Police Department. In that role, I routinely meet with our Police Department’s leadership to understand and respond to the Department’s needs, and to overall facilitate a proactive relationship between our Township’s police and elected officials on a host of matters anywhere. That could be anything from traffic safety, to protecting our seniors from financial scams, to budgets, equipment, and community outreach.
tapinto.net
A February Message from the Westfield Police Chief
Vehicle theft remains one of New Jersey’s most pressing criminal problems – and Westfield has been, and continues to be, a very attractive target for thieves. According to statistics from the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center, there were 15,650 vehicles stolen in New Jersey in 2022.
tapinto.net
Details for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's Memorial Service Announced
SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Details of Wednesday's memorial service for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour have been released. Members of the Dwumfour family will attend. Speakers will include Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick, Speaker of the NJ Assembly Craig Coughlin, and a representative from the family. Pastor John Wagner will be the officiant. The guest list for this public event is not yet finalized.
tapinto.net
Paramus Superintendent on Bus Crash: Students Safely Transported...to Begin Their School Day
PARAMUS, NJ - School Superintendent Sean Adams sent parents a note this morning to allay any fears that may have arisen from this morning's school bus crash on East Ridgewood Avenue. "Earlier this morning, there was an accident involving one of our buses en route to Parkway Elementary School," Adams...
tapinto.net
Optimum Store Comes to Roxbury
ROXBURY, NJ – Several names come up repeatedly when people talk about the businesses they’d like to see at the Ledgewood Commons shopping center. A Whole Foods Market is on many wish lists. So is a Trader Joe’s grocery store and Chick-fil-A eatery. Few, if any, people...
tapinto.net
Route 46 Eastbound Closures Today in Wayne for Guiderail Repairs
(Trenton) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced lane closures on Route 46 eastbound in Fairfield, Essex County and Wayne, Passaic County. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, NJDOT’s contractor, Anselmi & DeCicco, Inc., is scheduled to close the left lane and...
tapinto.net
Nutley High School Performing Arts Production of CHICAGO Opens Friday
NUTLEY, NJ - Tickets are now on sale for Nutley High School Performing Arts production of CHICAGO. There are just three performances of the acclaimed musical, Friday Feb. 10, Feb. 11, and Sun. Feb. 12. - There are two tiers of tickets, $20 for rows A-M and $15 for N-W.
tapinto.net
Crime reported in Holmdel on Lexington Court.
HOLMDEL, NJ: It is getting hard to keep up with the crime Holmdel. Brazen criminals are now breaking and entering homes, in a string of crimes plaguing neighborhoods across Monmouth County. Call your local police if you see anything suspicious. Unfortunately there was another incident of an intruder breaking and...
tapinto.net
Newark Man, 57, Dies in North Ward Apartment Fire
NEWARK, NJ — A 57-year-old man died in a Saturday night fire at a Franklin Avenue high-rise apartment building, authorities said. The fire apparently resulted in the death of Charlie Casiano, 57, a tenant in the 10-story building, according to a brief statement from Robert Florida, spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
tapinto.net
K-9 Resorts Opens in East Brunswick
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Things just got a lot fancier for dogs in East Brunswick, as K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel officially opened its doors over the weekend at 545 Route 18 South in the Royal Plaza. Want your pup to chow down on premium fare? Does Rover need his own luxury suite? Want to wow your Chihuahua? How about a personal couch and a TV that play Animal Planet or the dog channel all day? K9 Resorts offers these amenities and more to local canines when their families are away from home.
tapinto.net
Letter: Listen to the Concerns of Your Citizenry on One Westfield Place
I am writing in regard to the One Westfield Place proposal. And to be clear, while on the Town Council I voted to designate the areas being considered for the current proposal as Areas in Need of Redevelopment. I was, and continue to be, a supporter of Smart Growth. My view of Smart Growth however means responsible development that offers holistic and lasting benefits to the community. I believe there is a way to revitalize our Downtown that could serve as a model for other New Jersey towns, but only if the process moves forward with careful thought and deliberation.
Comments / 0