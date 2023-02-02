As the son of a retired Chief of Police, one of the special honors of my time in public office so far has been the opportunity to serve as liaison from the governing body to the Scotch Plains Police Department. In that role, I routinely meet with our Police Department’s leadership to understand and respond to the Department’s needs, and to overall facilitate a proactive relationship between our Township’s police and elected officials on a host of matters anywhere. That could be anything from traffic safety, to protecting our seniors from financial scams, to budgets, equipment, and community outreach.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO