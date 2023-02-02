ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Did DeSantis endorse abortion ‘heartbeat’ legislation? Nope — not really

By Michael Moline
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22unht_0kaRhe9900

At least a 100 anti-abortion protesters gathered at the Florida Capitol building on Nov. 22, 2022. Credit: Danielle J. Brown

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

Democrats have leapt to denounce Gov. Ron DeSantis’ apparent endorsement of a ban on abortion in Florida after six weeks’ gestation. But that endorsement is less solid than it might seem.

During a news conference Wednesday in which he released his $114.8 billion budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, the governor was asked about a six-week ban plus pending legislation allowing people to carry concealed weapons without training or a permit (labled “constitutional carry” by supporters).

“Governor, what are the chances you’ll sign the six-week heartbeat bill if it comes to your desk. And do you also support the concealed carry or constitutional carry bill?” the reporter asked.

Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled the state budget for 2023-24 on Feb. 1, 2023. Credit: Issac Morgan

“I have said on both of those, we are for constitutional carry, we’re pro-life. I urge the Legislature to work, produce good stuff, and we will sign,” DeSantis said.

American Bridge 21st Century, a Democratic-aligned rapid-response organization, issued a press release on Thursday calling attention to the governor’s language in light of his likely run for president during 2024.

“Yesterday, 2024 hopeful and Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis said that he would sign a six-week abortion ban if the state Legislature sends it to his desk,” the group said in a press release.

“DeSantis previously signed an extreme abortion ban that offered no exceptions for rape or incest — now he promises to sign an even more restrictive law, which would ban abortion before most people even know they are pregnant,” it said.

(That law bars the procedure after 15 weeks; a state trial judge ruled it violated the Florida Constitution, but the matter is now before the Florida Supreme Court . Senate President Kathleen Passidomo favors a 12-week ban with exceptions for rape and incest. No abortion-related legislation had been filed as of Thursday for the regular legislative session that opens next month.)

‘Spread the word’

Anna Eskamani, a Democratic state House member from Orange County, also raised the alarm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44flOX_0kaRhe9900

State Rep. Anna Eskamani. Credit: Colin Hackley

“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would sign a six-week abortion ban. Please spread the word so people know how extreme he is. Most people do not even know they are pregnant at 6 weeks, and we’ve already seen the damage of such bans in Florida and in surrounding states,” Eskamani said on Twitter .

The anti-abortion LifeNews.com picked up on DeSantis’ comment. “BREAKING: Governor Ron DeSantis Confirms He’ll Sign Heartbeat Bill Banning Abortions,” the publication wrote on Twitter.  (Supporters use the expression “heartbeat bill” because they’re convinced the fetal heart begins to beat at around six weeks.)

Here at the Phoenix, we didn’t take the governor’s comments as an unambiguous endorsement, which he surely could have offered if he’d felt so inclined. Bryan Griffin, DeSantis’ press secretary, saw no need to resolve any ambiguity either, referring a reporter to the video log on the governor’s Rumble page.

Hedging his bets

Andrew Shirvell, founder and president of Florida Voice for the Unborn, believes DeSantis is hedging his bets on one of the touchiest issues in politics.

Andrew Shirvell of Florida Voice for the Unborn at FL Capitol May 24, 2022. Credit: Danielle J. Brown

“The only pro-life advocates who now want a ‘Heartbeat Law’  … are the leaders of the overly cautious pro-life establishment in Florida and beyond. By contrast, everyday grassroots pro-lifers — led by Florida Voice for the Unborn — have been relentlessly advocating for a complete abortion ban in Florida since the leak of the Dobbs decision last May,” Shirvell told the Phoenix by email.

“Gov. DeSantis is smart enough to recognize this dichotomy and that’s why, in my opinion, he has been keeping all options on the table by making repeated vague public statements as to what he wants to see accomplished legislatively on the pro-life front,” Shirvell continued.

“One thing is certain, however. If, by the opening day of the 60-day regular legislative session on March 7, no further abortion prohibitions have been introduced, the lion’s share of the blame will go to Gov. DeSantis for failing to lead in a more decisive manner. We shall see what unfolds in the weeks ahead.”

John Stemberger, a longtime attorney in Orlando and president of the Florida Family Policy Council , told the Phoenix in an email that he expects an abortion ban at around six weeks , to be filed by Republicans, but it’s unclear which lawmakers will lead the effort.

The post Did DeSantis endorse abortion ‘heartbeat’ legislation? Nope — not really appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Permitless-carry gun legislation clears first hurdle in the Florida House

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A proposal to let people carry guns in Florida without state permits or gun-safety training passed through its first committee in the state House on a party-line vote on Tuesday, although members of the public blasted the bill for not going far enough in protecting their Second Amendment rights. The measure has aroused intense interest, […] The post Permitless-carry gun legislation clears first hurdle in the Florida House appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida has an affordable housing problem, but can lawmakers solve it?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The growing problem of a lack of affordable housing has been building for several years in Florida, but it exploded into an outright crisis in 2022, as rents on average increased in the state’s biggest metropolitan areas by 24 percent, according to rent.com. It’s an issue that many local governments have been dealing with on […] The post Florida has an affordable housing problem, but can lawmakers solve it? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation. But that access may soon change. State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage in public protests or demonstrations, […] The post FL protesters: You could lose access to the inside of the Capitol due to impending agency rules appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Data: Which FL counties might be interested in more school vouchers? Geography may play a part

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As GOP lawmakers work to pass a massive expansion of school “vouchers” or “scholarships” — to allow families to use public dollars for private education — where would the demand be for the program? The Florida Phoenix ran some numbers to look at the current situation in Florida, seeing how many private schools are in […] The post Data: Which FL counties might be interested in more school vouchers? Geography may play a part appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Justices strip ‘fairness and diversity’ from Florida’s judicial education programs

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida judges no longer will need to learn how to at least try to ensure “fairness and diversity” while applying the law under a rule change that the Florida Supreme Court has adopted by a nearly unanimous vote. Florida’s Code of Judicial Conduct still requires 30 hours of classes every three years about “judicial professionalism, […] The post Justices strip ‘fairness and diversity’ from Florida’s judicial education programs appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida developers want to scare you into letting them have their way

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In case you hadn’t noticed the big mushroom cloud rising over Tallahassee, the state Legislature has begun gearing up for its next session in March. As usual, the legislators have already been dropping bombshells left and right. Mostly right. You’ve probably read about a few of the wackier bills that were filed by last week’s […] The post Florida developers want to scare you into letting them have their way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies

Quality Journalism for Critical Times James, of Central Florida. Nov. 15, 2022: “This rule cruelly and unfairly attacks vulnerable trans youth in our state by banning their access to gender-affirming healthcare. Young people who want only to be who they are and live lives of dignity and acceptance, something we ask for all people. In addition, as this rule does […] The post Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DNC delivers blow to New Hampshire, Iowa with overhaul of primary calendar

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Democratic National Committee approved a presidential primary calendar Saturday that placed South Carolina as the first nominating state in 2024, pushing back New Hampshire and Iowa from their traditional spots in a party-wide push to diversify the early calendar. In a voice vote at the DNC’s winter meeting in Philadelphia, party members voted to […] The post DNC delivers blow to New Hampshire, Iowa with overhaul of primary calendar appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IOWA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Professor emerita to FL Dems: Voters want diverse candidates; ‘someone who’s inspirational’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Those public opinion polls matching Gov. Ron DeSantis and other presidential aspirants against Joe Biden and Donald Trump? Pay them no nevermind, a leading Florida political scientist advised during a speech in Tallahassee this week. “These polls that are being taken right now are nothing but clickbait,” Susan MacManus, professor emerita at the University of […] The post Professor emerita to FL Dems: Voters want diverse candidates; ‘someone who’s inspirational’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio reintroduces bills to restrict abortion rights, attack Critical Race Theory

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida GOP U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Thursday reintroduced eight different bills previously co-sponsored in the past, aiming to protect Americans “from radical woke activism in all its forms.” Three of the proposals are directly linked to restricting abortion rights, according to a press release. The first such proposal would prohibit employers from deducting expenses […] The post U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio reintroduces bills to restrict abortion rights, attack Critical Race Theory appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Bookman: Newt Gingrich is father of today’s compromise-is-surrender GOP politics

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In an NBC News poll last month, just 23% of Americans said they believe the country is headed in the right direction. Among Republicans, just 7% liked the way things are going. (Among Democrats it was 41%.) In any country with such deep discontent within a major faction, this one included, it shouldn’t be a […] The post Bookman: Newt Gingrich is father of today’s compromise-is-surrender GOP politics appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis proposes additional $200 million to raise FL teacher pay; educators say it’s not enough

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has touted a plan to earmark $1 billion towards raising public school teacher pay, calling it a “big win” for Florida’s teachers. But a statewide teacher union was skeptical about the amount of the pay hike — $200-million across school districts — which may not help the lives of struggling teachers. The […] The post DeSantis proposes additional $200 million to raise FL teacher pay; educators say it’s not enough appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis proposes $115 billion in state spending plus a big chunk for state reserves in 2023-24

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis wants state government to spend nearly $115 billion during the fiscal year due to begin on July 1, while holding $15.7 billion in reserve against unforeseen contingencies, including a possible recession. The actual bottom line would be $114.8 billion should the Legislature pass DeSantis’ budget as proposed; legislative leaders will have their […] The post DeSantis proposes $115 billion in state spending plus a big chunk for state reserves in 2023-24 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Electricity rates went up in FL last month, and guess what? They’ll go higher in April

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Millions of Floridians may have encountered sticker shock when they opened their electricity bills over the past few weeks: They saw increases and some busted budgets at home. Duke Energy Florida residential customer’s monthly bills for those using 1,000 kilowatt-hours saw about a 13 percent increase in January. Tampa Electric Company (TECO) residential customer bills […] The post Electricity rates went up in FL last month, and guess what? They’ll go higher in April appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy