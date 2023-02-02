Read full article on original website
county17.com
Daniels Fund gives $5.5 million in grants and scholarships to Wyoming in 2022
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Daniels Fund distributed $5.5 million in grants to nonprofit organizations and scholarships to students in Wyoming in 2022, and reached $101 million in total giving in the state since its inception in 2000. Throughout its four state region of Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah,...
Wyoming Game and Fish accepting nominations for Youth Conservationist of the Year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Each year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognizes and honors youth from across the state who have made significant contributions to the outdoors and the field of conservation, either as an individual or part of a group. And nominations are now open for this year’s recognition.
Interstate 80 toll bill fails in Wyoming Senate again
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A bill that would implement tolls on Interstate 80 returned to the Wyoming Legislature after defeat in 2021, and it once again failed to find footing. The third attempt to get a law on the books allowing toll charges for use of I-80 was not considered for the Wyoming Senate’s Committee of the Whole on Monday, Feb. 6, after passing the Corporations Committee with a 4—1 Do Pass vote.
Pearl Harbor sailor from Wyoming to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming sailor who died during the Pearl Harbor attacks on Dec. 7, 1941, will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Feb. 23. Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Herman Schmidt was born in Alexander, Kansas, and raised in Sheridan, Wyoming. Schmidt was on...
Elderly man dies in crash on I-80; Laramie trooper injured
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly man succumbed to injuries after crashing his car into a Laramie-based Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and a large tow truck on Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon. On Feb. 4 at 2:20 p.m., the trooper and a large tow truck were parked on I-80 at...
Florida resident dies in Snowy Range snowmobile crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Florida resident died Saturday in snowmobile crash in the Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. County sheriff’s deputies, the Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department, and Laramie Fire Department-EMS personnel were dispatched around to a report of a snowmobile crash with injury around 1:31 p.m. on Feb. 4. A United States Forest Service Officer also responded.
Nate Barnhart named Mountain West Freshman of the Week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week on Monday morning. It is the first time he has garnered the honor this season and he becomes the first Cowboy to earn the award as well. He averaged 8.5...
University of Wyoming Cowgirls drop heart-breaker to rival Colorado State on last-second shot
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — It was a battle until the bitter end, but a Colorado State 3-pointer with two seconds left was the difference as the Wyoming Cowgirls’ five-game road winning streak was snapped Saturday against the rival Rams, 66-63. Saturday’s contest featured 12 ties and 16 lead changes.
