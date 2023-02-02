ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

county17.com

Interstate 80 toll bill fails in Wyoming Senate again

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A bill that would implement tolls on Interstate 80 returned to the Wyoming Legislature after defeat in 2021, and it once again failed to find footing. The third attempt to get a law on the books allowing toll charges for use of I-80 was not considered for the Wyoming Senate’s Committee of the Whole on Monday, Feb. 6, after passing the Corporations Committee with a 4—1 Do Pass vote.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Elderly man dies in crash on I-80; Laramie trooper injured

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly man succumbed to injuries after crashing his car into a Laramie-based Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and a large tow truck on Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon. On Feb. 4 at 2:20 p.m., the trooper and a large tow truck were parked on I-80 at...
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

Florida resident dies in Snowy Range snowmobile crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Florida resident died Saturday in snowmobile crash in the Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. County sheriff’s deputies, the Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department, and Laramie Fire Department-EMS personnel were dispatched around to a report of a snowmobile crash with injury around 1:31 p.m. on Feb. 4. A United States Forest Service Officer also responded.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Nate Barnhart named Mountain West Freshman of the Week

GILLETTE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week on Monday morning. It is the first time he has garnered the honor this season and he becomes the first Cowboy to earn the award as well. He averaged 8.5...
LARAMIE, WY

