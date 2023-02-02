ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Fed Says Inflation Is on the Decline

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Wednesday, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell overnight acknowledged that inflation is declining — a sign the central bank may soon pause its rate hikes. U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union will be closely watched for clues on America's growing tension with China.
McCarthy, Scalise Go to War With U.S. Chamber After Group Backed Some Democrats in 2020 and 2022 Elections

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said they will refuse to meet with the Chamber of Commerce after it previously endorsed Democrats running for office. Denying the Chamber access could also prompt other House Republicans to block the nation's largest business organization. The Chamber has continued...
Looking Back at Biden's 2022 State of the Union Address

President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address Tuesday night and likely make a case for his re-election in 2024. He is expected to stress his accomplishments, arguing that the economy is stronger with continuing job gains and falling inflation, though it remains high. He will point to legislation intended to fight climate change, lower prescription drug prices and rebuild the country's roads and bridges.
Bitcoin Rises Above $23,000 After Fed Chair Powell Says Inflation Is Coming Down

Bitcoin rose above $23,000 after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed an economics forum in Washington, D.C., saying that inflation is coming down. Bitcoin added 1% to $23,236.80, according to Coin Metrics. Ether rose 1.3% to $1,667.63. Bitcoin struggled to hold the $23,000 level on Monday after dipping below that mark over the weekend.
Retailers in China Enact Rare Price Cuts for Apple's High-End iPhone 14 Line

Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.
January's U.S. Jobs Reports Was Stunningly Good

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. What you need to know today. January's U.S. jobs report...

