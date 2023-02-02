Read full article on original website
Related
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
U.S. Is ‘Absolutely' Behind on Supply Chain Independence From China, Biden Advisor Says
"This is a major concern for the U.S. and I think for the rest of the world," Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein told CNBC. China controls roughly 60% of the world's production of rare earth minerals and materials, according to a recent report by Rice University's Baker Institute. For the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Western Measures Aim to Turn Up the Heat on Putin's Oil Revenues. Analysts Are Underwhelmed
The Group of Seven industrialized countries, the European Union and Australia on Friday agreed to limit the price of Russian diesel and other refined petroleum products. The EU and its G-7 allies on Friday said they had set two price caps for Russian petroleum products. One is a $100-per-barrel cap...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Photos Show the Navy Recovering Downed China Spy Balloon Off U.S. Coast
The U.S. Navy released photos showing the recovery of the remnants of a Chinese spy balloon that was shot down on the orders of President Joe Biden off the coast of South Carolina. The photos were taken a day after an American fighter jet fired on the 200-foot-tall balloon, sending...
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden to Deliver State of the Union Address Amid High Inflation and Divided Congress That Threaten to Derail Economy
Strong job growth and low unemployment paint a rosy picture of the Biden economy, but ongoing inflation, though slowing, clouds it. Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. Divided government with the House in Republican control will make it difficult...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Fed Says Inflation Is on the Decline
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Wednesday, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell overnight acknowledged that inflation is declining — a sign the central bank may soon pause its rate hikes. U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union will be closely watched for clues on America's growing tension with China.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McCarthy, Scalise Go to War With U.S. Chamber After Group Backed Some Democrats in 2020 and 2022 Elections
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said they will refuse to meet with the Chamber of Commerce after it previously endorsed Democrats running for office. Denying the Chamber access could also prompt other House Republicans to block the nation's largest business organization. The Chamber has continued...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Looking Back at Biden's 2022 State of the Union Address
President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address Tuesday night and likely make a case for his re-election in 2024. He is expected to stress his accomplishments, arguing that the economy is stronger with continuing job gains and falling inflation, though it remains high. He will point to legislation intended to fight climate change, lower prescription drug prices and rebuild the country's roads and bridges.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bitcoin Rises Above $23,000 After Fed Chair Powell Says Inflation Is Coming Down
Bitcoin rose above $23,000 after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed an economics forum in Washington, D.C., saying that inflation is coming down. Bitcoin added 1% to $23,236.80, according to Coin Metrics. Ether rose 1.3% to $1,667.63. Bitcoin struggled to hold the $23,000 level on Monday after dipping below that mark over the weekend.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Retailers in China Enact Rare Price Cuts for Apple's High-End iPhone 14 Line
Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
January's U.S. Jobs Reports Was Stunningly Good
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. What you need to know today. January's U.S. jobs report...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Inflation Reduction Act Has Spurred 100,000 New Green Jobs So Far: Here's Where They Are
Since President Joe Biden signed the historic Inflation Reduction Act into law last August, companies have announced more than 100,000 clean energy jobs across the country. The wind, solar and EV manufacturing sectors are creating the new positions, according to a report by the nonprofit Climate Power. The IRA provides...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bill Gates on Why He'll Carry on Using Private Jets and Campaigning on Climate Change
"I spend billions of dollars on ... climate innovation," Gates tells the BBC. "So, you know, should I stay at home and not come to Kenya and learn about farming and malaria?" Gates also speaks about the role developed nations needed to play when it came to reducing emissions. "What...
Comments / 0