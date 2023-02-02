Read full article on original website
southarkansassun.com
Father, Son Victims Of Double Murder-Suicide In Minnesota Identified By Police
The police have already identified two of the victims of the double murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota. Apart from the father and son, a business associate was also reportedly killed. On February 1, the Bloomington Police have reportedly discovered three bodies of men who were shot to death in a pickup...
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
fox9.com
Chanhassen shooting: 18-year-old charged with fatally shooting 17-year-old boyfriend
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors in Carver County have charged an 18-year-old for allegedly shooting her 17-year-old boyfriend in the head, killing him. The charges say the suspect, 18-year-old Vanessa Lopez, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Maxima in a driveway of a home in Chanhassen when she pointed a gun at her boyfriend in the passenger seat and pulled the trigger.
fox9.com
Minneapolis Police searching for suspect after deadly shooting in Loring Park
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and Vineland Place early Monday morning. According to police, officers responded to the area after a crash was reported. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a two-vehicle crash. Inside one of the cars, officers located a man in his 20s who was unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds.
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Owatonna Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash
An Owatonna woman has died in a snowmobile crash in upper Michigan. Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was killed Friday night, though they do not wish to have her name released at this time. According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, the woman was traveling westbound on a trail...
fox9.com
Home fire near Bde Maka Ska likely caused by arson, according to police
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A home bordering the eastern side of Bde Maka Ska caught fire Tuesday morning, and police are investigating arson as a likely cause. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the report of a house fire with elderly residents around 8:40 a.m. at the end of West 34th Street.
kfgo.com
Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
fox9.com
House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers
EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting
One person is dead and 11 more have been injured in a shooting in southwest Minneapolis, police confirmed early Sunday. The incident took place around 12:37 a.m. local time in the 2900 block of Hennepin Ave, the Minneapolis Police Department said. According to their preliminary investigation, "individuals on foot" started shooting in the area, causing … Read more
willmarradio.com
Men shot in Bloomington last week were polka musicians
(Bloomington, MN) -- Authorities are identifying two of the three men found dead inside a pickup truck Wednesday night in Bloomington. The Hennepin County medical examiner says 55-year-old Dale Dahmen and 25-year-old Dominick Dahmen of Buffalo both died of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide. Friends say the father and son were polka-style musicians in a band called 'Dale Dahmen and the Beats.' Investigators said the three died in a murder-suicide as the result of some business or financial dealings. The third person involved has not been identified.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
fox9.com
Chanhassen shooting: Woman charged in boyfriend's death to appear in court
Prosecutors in Carver County have charged an 18-year-old for allegedly shooting her 17-year-old boyfriend in the head, killing him. She's scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’
A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference … Read more
Otsego woman admits driving 124 mph while drunk in deadly crash
MINNEAPOLIS — A 22-year-old woman from Otsego pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation for a September 2021 crash that killed one driver and injured another. April O'Leary admitted she was drunk and driving 124 mph when she rear-ended a...
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato woman found hiding in victim’s closet with knife, say charges
A woman arrested on assault charges was found hiding in the victim’s closet wielding a knife, according to charges filed in Nicollet County Court Tuesday. Jaclyn Renee Baker, 38, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and gross misdemeanor 5th-degree assault.
fox9.com
Charges: Minnesota woman smacks boyfriend in the head with whole chicken
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota woman is charged, accused of hitting her boyfriend in the head with a whole chicken earlier this month. The 36-year-old Eagle Lake woman is charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and obstructing the legal process in connection to a Feb. 1 incident. According...
Southern Minnesota News
Woman arrested after alleged knife threat in North Mankato
Police say a woman was arrested for a knife threat and assault on Sunday evening in North Mankato. Jaclyn Baker, 38, was taken into custody where she awaits charges in the matter. Baker is currently listed on the Blue Earth County Jail roster on charges of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
fox9.com
Father-son victims of double murder-suicide in Bloomington remembered
BUFFALO, Minn. (FOX9) - Bloomington police discovered three men shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide, and now the family of Dominick Dahmen, 25, and Dale Dahmen, 55, a father and son who died in that shooting, are opening up about what has been taken from them. For almost 44...
Waite Park Police On Scene of Incident Near Park Meadows Drive
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park police are on the scene of an incident on Park Meadows Drive. Police were called to the scene just before noon Monday. Authorities say at this time they believe there is no immediate threat to the public. You're asked to avoid the area while police are on the scene.
Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
