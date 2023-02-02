ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chanhassen, MN

KDHL AM 920

Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation

Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
NEWPORT, MN
fox9.com

Chanhassen shooting: 18-year-old charged with fatally shooting 17-year-old boyfriend

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors in Carver County have charged an 18-year-old for allegedly shooting her 17-year-old boyfriend in the head, killing him. The charges say the suspect, 18-year-old Vanessa Lopez, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Maxima in a driveway of a home in Chanhassen when she pointed a gun at her boyfriend in the passenger seat and pulled the trigger.
CHANHASSEN, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis Police searching for suspect after deadly shooting in Loring Park

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and Vineland Place early Monday morning. According to police, officers responded to the area after a crash was reported. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a two-vehicle crash. Inside one of the cars, officers located a man in his 20s who was unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Owatonna Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash

An Owatonna woman has died in a snowmobile crash in upper Michigan. Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was killed Friday night, though they do not wish to have her name released at this time. According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, the woman was traveling westbound on a trail...
OWATONNA, MN
fox9.com

Home fire near Bde Maka Ska likely caused by arson, according to police

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A home bordering the eastern side of Bde Maka Ska caught fire Tuesday morning, and police are investigating arson as a likely cause. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the report of a house fire with elderly residents around 8:40 a.m. at the end of West 34th Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Lansing Daily

One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting

One person is dead and 11 more have been injured in a shooting in southwest Minneapolis, police confirmed early Sunday. The incident took place around 12:37 a.m. local time in the 2900 block of Hennepin Ave, the Minneapolis Police Department said. According to their preliminary investigation, "individuals on foot" started shooting in the area, causing
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Men shot in Bloomington last week were polka musicians

(Bloomington, MN) -- Authorities are identifying two of the three men found dead inside a pickup truck Wednesday night in Bloomington. The Hennepin County medical examiner says 55-year-old Dale Dahmen and 25-year-old Dominick Dahmen of Buffalo both died of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide. Friends say the father and son were polka-style musicians in a band called 'Dale Dahmen and the Beats.' Investigators said the three died in a murder-suicide as the result of some business or financial dealings. The third person involved has not been identified.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
Lansing Daily

Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’

A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Otsego woman admits driving 124 mph while drunk in deadly crash

MINNEAPOLIS — A 22-year-old woman from Otsego pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation for a September 2021 crash that killed one driver and injured another. April O'Leary admitted she was drunk and driving 124 mph when she rear-ended a...
OTSEGO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

North Mankato woman found hiding in victim’s closet with knife, say charges

A woman arrested on assault charges was found hiding in the victim’s closet wielding a knife, according to charges filed in Nicollet County Court Tuesday. Jaclyn Renee Baker, 38, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and gross misdemeanor 5th-degree assault.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Woman arrested after alleged knife threat in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
BLOOMINGTON, MN

