Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again
The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
I Swear You’ll Be Excited To See Country Concert Under Stars in Central New York
I swear you'll be excited to see the country star coming to Central New York for a concert under the stars. John Michael Montgomery will perform at The Yard Amphitheater at Ray Brother's BBQ in Bouckville this summer. Put your cowboy boots on for a night of dancing and singing along under the stars.
VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?
Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
Unique Night Prowl Tours Offered at Utica Zoo
Animal lovers have a unique opportunity to enjoy the Utica Zoo under a different light. The zoo is allowing guests to be led on a guided excursion around the property to learn about, and possibly meet, their collection of nocturnal animals and adaptations. They're calling it a 'Night Prowl' tour and the first is planned for next Friday night, February 17th, beginning at 5:30, officials have announced.
Who’s Gonna Win? Utica Zoo Animals Give Their Super Bowl 57 Predictions
It's that time of year again at the Utica Zoo! Why listen to "professional sportscasters" tell you what they think, when we can turn to the real experts. The animals!. I mean there's an animal (Eagles) playing in the Superbowl... why wouldn't they know best?. The first up for this...
Did You Know This Presidential Assassin Had Ties to Central New York?
Did you know the man responsible for ending the life of a U.S. president had ties to Central New York?. Charles Guiteau is known throughout history as the man who assassinated President James A. Garfield, less than four months into his term. Before that, however, he lived in Oneida as part of the infamous Oneida Community.
This Incredible Upstate New York Airbnb Has A Heated Indoor Pool
If you're looking for the perfect getaway in Upstate New York during the winter, this one AirBnB in the Adirondacks as a heated indoor pool. In Gloversville, you'll find this large rental. It's 2000 square feet located in the lower Adirondacks:. There are several outdoor activities to do in the...
1st Female Rome Council Prez Could Become 1st Female City Court Judge
Rome's first female Council president has been endorsed by the City's Republican Party to become Rome's first City Court Judge. Stephanie Viscelli was endorsed by the Rome Republican Committee on Sunday for Rome City Court Judge. If elected, she will be the first woman to serve as Rome City Court Judge.
10 Hilarious Times Upstate NY Was Mentioned in TV and Film
Unless you've been living under a rock for the past 20+ years, you know that plenty of Hollywood's greatest movies and tv shows have filmed practically right in our backyard. Like when Gilded Age was filmed right here in Albany, Cohoes, and Troy. Karolyi even posted some cool before and after shots of Troy locations they filmed at during Season 2 of the show. And who could forget about Salt, the movie where Angelina Jolie performed a shootout chase scene on I-787. Townsquare Media's own Brian Cody from WGNA's morning show has 10 unforgettable facts about this epic scene if you'd like to read more. Regardless of what show or movie it is, it's great to see your hometown on the big screen, but what about hearing its name come out of a famous actor's mouth? That's pretty satisfying if you ask me.
Actor from CNY Reaches the Big ‘Slime’, Up for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award
A child actor from Central New York could take home the coveted orange blimp at this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards!. Tyler Wladis, originally from Fayetteville, New York, is one of the nominees in this year's Favorite Male TV Star (Kids) category. Wladis is being recognized for his role as Roy Ragland in The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder. The series is a live-action reimagining of the popular Fairly OddParents animated series that ran from 2001 to 2017.
Cast Your Vote! Utica Zoo Electing Their First Ever Pre-ZOO-dent
It's election time at the Utica Zoo, and it's one you're needed for!. The Utica Zoo is looking to officially name their very first Pre-zoo-dent, and the animals are going wild trying to pick a winner. There are currently five animals in the running, and they need YOU to help choose the best candidate.
Book A Super Romantic Valentine’s Day Date In A Igloo In New York
If you're looking to make someone feel special here in Upstate New York this Valentine's Day, we have the perfect date night suggestion. Just think of the perfect date night combination- chocolate, wine, food, and an igloo. That's right, a Valentine's Igloo Experience. This experience is hosted by Rheta Allen Company and the Mountainside Retreat located on Granite Drive in Cobleskill.
Utica Bank Robber’s Unlikely Accomplice Serves As Getaway Driver
The driver who took a suspected Utica bank robber away from the crime scene likely had no idea who they were transporting. Police believe the man who robbed the Adirondack Bank location in downtown Utica on Friday morning fled the scene in a CENTRO Bus. Ultimately, the 37-year-old suspect, Joseph Thompson, was arrested a little more than 24 hours later with what police called a 'large quantity of cocaine.'
Utica Zoo To Close Temporarily Due to Extreme Temperatures
As noted on a posting on their Facebook page, the Utica Zoo will be closed Friday February Third and Saturday February Fourth due to "forecasted extreme cold temperatures" We've been seeing these temperatures looming as we've approached the weekend. Anytime we see negative degrees in the forecast with crazy windchill, it's a good time to se sure you are ready for such an occurrence. Stay safe and warm out there and we will think of the animals and the staff of the Utica Zoo doing the same.
Adirondack Bank Robbery Reported in Downtown Utica
Utica Police are on the scene of a reported bank robbery in downtown Utica. Oneida County 911 call logs show the emergency call came in just after 9:30 this morning for a bank robbery at the Adirondack Bank location at 185 Genesee Street in downtown Utica. WIBX 950 will update...
CNY Animal Park Offering ‘Otterly’ Adorable Valentine’s Day Cards
OMG my heart! One Central New York animal park is offering 'otterly' adorable cards for Valentine's Day this year. Owen and Otis, the two adorable otters at the Wild Animal Park in Chittenago, are paw-painting Valentine's Day cards for a unique gift this year. Penguin Valentine's Day Cards. The African...
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding this week's wanted person of the week from Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Police are looking for 39-year-old Heather A. Brower of Rome, who they say is wanted on a bench warrant and a violation of probation. The...
Poor Dog Some Heartless Jerk Abandoned Out in the Cold in CNY Has Been Found
Update: The poor dog that was abandoned in the freezing temperatures outside the Herkimer County Humane Society has been found. The pooch looks a little scared from the video posted on Facebook but she'll get the care and love she desperately needs. Lowlife Still at Large. The lowlife who heartless...
Oneida County Inmate Assaults, Nearly Tasers Correctional Officers
An inmate at the Oneida County Jail attacked officers and was able to get hold of one of their tasers before being disarmed by correctional officers. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison was about to be escorted to the medical unit when he attacked officers as they entered his cell. In the attack, Cruz-Raison grabbed the taser off of one of the correctional officer's belts and pointed it at the officers.
2 Arrested for Shooting at Vigil That Resulted in 12-Year-Old Being Shot
Two Utica men have been indicted for shooting at a candlelight vigil last summer that would end with a 12-year-old boy being sent to surgery to have a bullet removed from his face. The August 17th event was organized to honor the memory of a then-city councilman Delvin Moody's father,...
