How The Cadillac Escala Concept Morphed Into The Celestiq: Exclusive
The Cadillac Escala concept that was unveiled at the August 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance represented the luxury marque at a critical fork in the road. The CT8 program that preceded it and which, to a certain extent, represented a production version of it, had frustratingly sat in clay model form in Cadillac’s Exterior Design Studio since 2014. First, the car was to be built in North America and China. Then China only, and then neither, as the global sedan market collapsed just as Cadillac was ready to compete with most of the world’s best.
GM And Ford Take Different Approaches To Enter F1 Championship
Ford has announced plans to return to the Formula 1 World Championship two decades after exiting the race series. The announcement follows news of Cadillac’s new bid to join the series in partnership with Andretti Global, however, the way in which Ford is approaching F1 is completely different from that of Cadillac and GM.
Chevy Tahoe ATP Grows 4.5 Percent To Over $70,000 In Q4 2022
As the third model year of the fifth generation of the Bow Tie’s full-size SUV, the 2023 Chevy Tahoe currently boasts a starting MSRP of $56,095. However, most buyers have been willing to pay much more for the body-on-frame utility, with the average transaction price (ATP) of new Tahoes reaching just over $70,000 late last year.
How To Care For GMC Hummer EV SUV Moonshot Green Matte Paint
The GMC Hummer EV SUV went into production on January 29th, 2023, with the introductory Editon 1 units scheduled to be in customer hands by late Q1 2023. In commemoration of the launch, the range-topping 2024 Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 trim wears exclusive Moonshot Green Matte paint (color code G7W). GM Authority was the first to reveal on-the-road photos of the Hummer SUV Edition 1 in its unique paint.
Cadillac Escalade Markups Alive And Well, Despite GM’s Warning
The fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade is definitely highly desirable, and more than a few Cadillac dealers are continuing to take advantage of that desirability with massive markups, despite GM’s warning. For those readers who may have missed it, the president of GM North America, Steve Carlisle, issued a warning to...
GM Files Patent For Length-Extending Pickup Truck Box
GM has filed a patent application for a dynamically adjustable box design for a pickup truck. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 2023/0024934 A1 with the United States Parent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on January 26th, 2023. The patent was originally filed on July 26th, 2021, and lists Anthony Bernal from Farmington Hill, Michigan, and Orlando Espana from Windsor, California as the inventors.
Cadillac Y-Trim Level Structure Revised Starting With 2024 Cadillac Lyriq
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq introduces a few key changes for the all-electric crossover, not the least of which is the debut of the new base-level 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech trim. As such, it appears as though Cadillac is revising its trim level structure strategy, starting with the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq.
