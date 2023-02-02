Read full article on original website
LamontSanford
5d ago
Good luck getting people to visit that crime infested area let alone spending money! Clueless
The Once Rich and Famous Who Would Be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar InjuryOnlyHomers
Have A Drink, Pet A Rabbit, And Dazzle Your Kids At Lindsay Wildlife For Valentine's DayVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Herring Spawn Hunting In San Francisco BayThe Lost Anchovy (TLA)
San Francio Needs to Be Affordable in Order to Avoid SegregationAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Unhoused Richmond Teacher Works Full-Time, Unable to Make Ends Meet
Teaching schoolchildren is all 37-year-old Natalie Schexnayder has ever wanted to do. But the sixth grade teacher never imagined she’d be working full-time and still unable to make ends meet. “It hasn’t been easy at all. I come, and try to spruce myself up and keep a smile on...
SF pizza restaurant ranked one of top in US
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco pizza joint was named one of the best places to grab a slice in America, according to a list released by Trips to Discover. Del Popolo has been offering wood-fired pizza since 2012, according to its website. It originally launched as a mobile restaurant but opened its brick-and-mortar […]
Station closures, mass layoffs, no weekend service: BART lays out doomsday scenario
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sixty minutes between trains, closed stations, and a discontinuation of weekend service are some of the measures BART is apparently considering when federal emergency funds run out in 2025. In a post on the BART website, the transit agency laid out what it described as a financial crisis, imploring riders to […]
10 Bay Area Apartments That Are Under $1,000 a Month
San Fransisco, CA. - The San Fransisco Bay Area is one of the most expensive regions to live in the United States. For example, the average rent for a modest 737-square-foot apartment is a staggering $3,340 a month!
Homebuilder buys big chunks of East Bay land where hundreds of houses are eyed
LIVERMORE — A veteran residential developer has bought big chunks of land in Livermore where more than 400 homes are being eyed, in a sign that buyers still hunger for choice Bay Area sites where housing is viable. Trumark Homes, acting through an affiliate, has paid $75 million in...
Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list
The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
Judge to Allow Evictions at Long-Running Oakland Homeless Encampment, Residents Vow to Fight
A federal judge said Friday he would allow the city of Oakland to begin evicting residents of the Wood Street Commons, one of Oakland’s longest-running settlements of unhoused people. Residents vowed to continue fighting. They were meeting Friday afternoon to determine next steps. “We’re not getting off this [expletive]...
Catalytic converter thieves have decimated SF city vehicles
On a chilly January morning, “Arthur,” one of San Francisco’s many departmental investigators, turned the key in his city-issued Prius. He was greeted not with the anodyne hum of San Francisco’s most ubiquitous vehicle but “the roar of an M-1 Abrams, tank.”. He was shocked....
‘I should be reinstated immediately,' suspended Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstrong says
Suspended Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong met with local leaders to demand his reinstatement at a press conference on Sunday afternoon.
Meet the man opening up Chapel of the Chimes to the community
His job requires him to be part psychologist, attorney, financial adviser, event producer, and grief counselor. And he’s occasionally called upon to embalm a body, as needed. Meet Ed Brail, the location manager of Oakland’s Chapel of the Chimes, which has offered funeral and cremation services for over 100 years on Piedmont Avenue. The chapel, crematory, and columbarium’s original 1909 design was redeveloped and expanded in 1929 by famed Bay Area architect Julia Morgan and Aaron Green, a protégé of Frank Lloyd Wright.
Soon This San Francisco Gourmet Burger Restaurant Will Open in Marin County
Roam Burgers, a San Francisco favorite for grass-fed beef patties and french fries topped with shaved truffles, founded on Fillmore Street, is headed to Marin County. The Bay Area business will open its newest location in the Corte Madera Town Center, a homecoming of sorts for owner Joshua Spiegelman. The fall 2023 opening will deepen his roots in the North Bay — the entrepreneur spent his childhood in Mill Valley and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur. “I grew up in Marin,” Spiegelman says. “So this means a lot to me.”
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
Single-family residence sells in San Jose for $6.1 million
A 5,722-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 1400 block of Newport Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $6,064,500, or $1,060 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SF Supervisors Table Discussion on Reparations for Black Residents
San Francisco supervisors on Tuesday were scheduled to discuss if and how to pay reparations to eligible Black residents, a proposal that comes with a hefty price tag. The issue, however, was tabled and placed on hold until next month at the earliest, NBC Bay Area learned. It's the first...
Out of control Tesla slams into San Ramon home
SAN RAMON -- As a driver pulled into his San Ramon garage Monday night, his Tesla unexpectedly accelerated, slamming through a wall and damaging the home's kitchen.Fortunately, there were no injuries.A neighbor told KPIX he was standing in the front yard as his friend was pulling into the garage Monday evening in the 2000 Block of Poinsettia St.Then something went wrong as his friend struggled to control the vehicle."The car just kept going by itself and just hit the wall and went into the home," he said. "It took the kitchen island out. The refrigerator out."The weight of the collapsed wall halted the car's forward progress. But the wheels kept spinning until the stunned driver got the car to turn off.The driver told his friend the car's self-driving mode was not in use.Fire and police were summoned to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.
Little Original Joe’s slated to open second San Francisco location
The second Little Original Joe's is expected to open in the summer.
Fentanyl, ghost gun, thousands of dollars found in Oakland home bound for Tenderloin
Fentanyl, ghost gun, thousands of dollars found in Oakland home bound for Tenderloin. San Francisco police recovered several pounds of narcotics, thousands of dollars, a ghost gun and additional pieces of evidence in an Oakland home Wednesday evening, officials said. A majority of the narcotics found was fentanyl and was "earmarked" for the Tenderloin neighborhood in San Francisco.
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner
BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
1 Dead in Oakland Double Shooting
Oakland police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the Fruitvale neighborhood Sunday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. near east 18th Street and 40th Avenue. Police said they found two shooting victims after responding to shot-spotter activity in the area. Officers provided medical attention until paramedics relieved them and rushed...
