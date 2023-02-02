ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

LamontSanford
5d ago

Good luck getting people to visit that crime infested area let alone spending money! Clueless

NBC Bay Area

Unhoused Richmond Teacher Works Full-Time, Unable to Make Ends Meet

Teaching schoolchildren is all 37-year-old Natalie Schexnayder has ever wanted to do. But the sixth grade teacher never imagined she’d be working full-time and still unable to make ends meet. “It hasn’t been easy at all. I come, and try to spruce myself up and keep a smile on...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

SF pizza restaurant ranked one of top in US

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco pizza joint was named one of the best places to grab a slice in America, according to a list released by Trips to Discover. Del Popolo has been offering wood-fired pizza since 2012, according to its website. It originally launched as a mobile restaurant but opened its brick-and-mortar […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list

The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Meet the man opening up Chapel of the Chimes to the community

His job requires him to be part psychologist, attorney, financial adviser, event producer, and grief counselor. And he’s occasionally called upon to embalm a body, as needed. Meet Ed Brail, the location manager of Oakland’s Chapel of the Chimes, which has offered funeral and cremation services for over 100 years on Piedmont Avenue. The chapel, crematory, and columbarium’s original 1909 design was redeveloped and expanded in 1929 by famed Bay Area architect Julia Morgan and Aaron Green, a protégé of Frank Lloyd Wright.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Soon This San Francisco Gourmet Burger Restaurant Will Open in Marin County

Roam Burgers, a San Francisco favorite for grass-fed beef patties and french fries topped with shaved truffles, founded on Fillmore Street, is headed to Marin County. The Bay Area business will open its newest location in the Corte Madera Town Center, a homecoming of sorts for owner Joshua Spiegelman. The fall 2023 opening will deepen his roots in the North Bay — the entrepreneur spent his childhood in Mill Valley and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur. “I grew up in Marin,” Spiegelman says. “So this means a lot to me.”
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family residence sells in San Jose for $6.1 million

A 5,722-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 1400 block of Newport Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $6,064,500, or $1,060 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Out of control Tesla slams into San Ramon home

SAN RAMON -- As a driver pulled into his San Ramon garage Monday night, his Tesla unexpectedly accelerated, slamming through a wall and damaging the home's kitchen.Fortunately, there were no injuries.A neighbor told KPIX he was standing in the front yard as his friend was pulling into the garage Monday evening in  the 2000 Block of Poinsettia St.Then something went wrong as his friend struggled to control the vehicle."The car just kept going by itself and just hit the wall and went into the home," he said. "It took the kitchen island out. The refrigerator out."The weight of the collapsed wall halted the car's forward progress. But the wheels kept spinning until the stunned driver got the car to turn off.The driver told his friend the car's self-driving mode was not in use.Fire and police were summoned to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.
SAN RAMON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fentanyl, ghost gun, thousands of dollars found in Oakland home bound for Tenderloin

Fentanyl, ghost gun, thousands of dollars found in Oakland home bound for Tenderloin. San Francisco police recovered several pounds of narcotics, thousands of dollars, a ghost gun and additional pieces of evidence in an Oakland home Wednesday evening, officials said. A majority of the narcotics found was fentanyl and was "earmarked" for the Tenderloin neighborhood in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner

BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead in Oakland Double Shooting

Oakland police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the Fruitvale neighborhood Sunday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. near east 18th Street and 40th Avenue. Police said they found two shooting victims after responding to shot-spotter activity in the area. Officers provided medical attention until paramedics relieved them and rushed...
OAKLAND, CA

