Stream the Caprock vs Palo Duro basketball games here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Caprock vs Palo Duro basketball games. The games are scheduled for Tuesday, February 7. To stream the girls Caprock vs Palo Duro basketball game at 6 p.m., click here. To stream the boys Caprock vs Palo Duro basketball...
Palo Duro boys soccer downs Amarillo High 7-0, AHS girls win 9-0

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons and Amarillo High Sandies took the field at Dick Bivins Stadium for a soccer match on Monday night. The night featured two polar opposite games for the girls and the boys. The Lady Sandies took the victory over Palo Duro 9-0 while the Palo Duro boys beat Amarillo High 7-0.
Buffs and Lady Buffs start 2023 campaign 4-0 on opening weekend

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M baseball and softball teams opened their seasons this past weekend on the road both going 4-0. The Buffs hit the ground running this season as all of their games are Lone Star Conference games except for two. WT started their season with a trip to Laredo to face off against the Dustdevils of Texas A&M International. They swept TAMIU in a four-game series, winning Friday’s game 10-1, then Saturday’s games 4-2 and 9-5, and Sunday’s game 17-2 in seven innings.
VIDEO: Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel

TxDPS: 18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash eight miles east of Hereford. According to DPS, around 6:50 a.m. a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on US-60 when for unknown reasons, the driver veered into the center median. The driver overcorrected...
Police investigating after woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a morning homicide in east Amarillo. Amarillo police say they were called to a hotel near the 4600 block of East I-40 on a report of a possible homicide around 7:30 a.m. this morning. Officers found 31-year-old Kendra...
