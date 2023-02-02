ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

KFDA

Palo Duro boys soccer downs Amarillo High 7-0, AHS girls win 9-0

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons and Amarillo High Sandies took the field at Dick Bivins Stadium for a soccer match on Monday night. The night featured two polar opposite games for the girls and the boys. The Lady Sandies took the victory over Palo Duro 9-0 while the Palo Duro boys beat Amarillo High 7-0.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Buffs and Lady Buffs start 2023 campaign 4-0 on opening weekend

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M baseball and softball teams opened their seasons this past weekend on the road both going 4-0. The Buffs hit the ground running this season as all of their games are Lone Star Conference games except for two. WT started their season with a trip to Laredo to face off against the Dustdevils of Texas A&M International. They swept TAMIU in a four-game series, winning Friday’s game 10-1, then Saturday’s games 4-2 and 9-5, and Sunday’s game 17-2 in seven innings.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A complaint filed Monday concerning a weekend homicide explains how Amarillo police found the suspect. According to the complaint, on Feb. 5, a woman entered the lobby of the Amarillo Police Department and said she wanted to report a murder that happened at the Wood Spring Suites Hotel on East I-40.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

TxDPS: 18-year-old killed in crash near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash eight miles east of Hereford. According to DPS, around 6:50 a.m. a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on US-60 when for unknown reasons, the driver veered into the center median. The driver overcorrected...
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

Sanford water boil notice cancelled

SANFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Sanford has cancelled the water boil notice that went into effect last week. The city says testing shows the water is safe to cook with and drink.
SANFORD, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Clovis suspends plastic recycling program

The Alzheimer’s Association is bringing a Dementia Support Group here to Amarillo. VIDEO: New in Amarillo: New businesses, new locations for your favorite drinks. Xcel Energy and Panhandle Community Services will be hosting an Energy Assistance Fair and offer free tax services.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Police investigating after woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a morning homicide in east Amarillo. Amarillo police say they were called to a hotel near the 4600 block of East I-40 on a report of a possible homicide around 7:30 a.m. this morning. Officers found 31-year-old Kendra...
AMARILLO, TX

