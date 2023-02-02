Read full article on original website
KFDA
Stream the Caprock vs Palo Duro basketball games here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Caprock vs Palo Duro basketball games. The games are scheduled for Tuesday, February 7. To stream the girls Caprock vs Palo Duro basketball game at 6 p.m., click here. To stream the boys Caprock vs Palo Duro basketball...
Audi Luckey and Cole Purcell dominate in Palo Duro and Bushland wins
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In boys basketball tonight, two players stared for the Palo Duro Dons and the Bushland Falcons. Bushland had a tight battle with Canadian in a low scoring game, but Cole Purcell shined. The star senior guard had 22 of the Falcons 35 points including the game-winner and Bushland came away with the 35-32 win.
Buffs and Lady Buffs start 2023 campaign 4-0 on opening weekend
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M baseball and softball teams opened their seasons this past weekend on the road both going 4-0. The Buffs hit the ground running this season as all of their games are Lone Star Conference games except for two. WT started their season with a trip to Laredo to face off against the Dustdevils of Texas A&M International. They swept TAMIU in a four-game series, winning Friday’s game 10-1, then Saturday’s games 4-2 and 9-5, and Sunday’s game 17-2 in seven innings.
Bushland Lady Falcons win district title with undefeated record, Lady Dons clinch 3rd in district race
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The girls basketball regular season officially wrapped up on Tuesday. The Palo Duro Lady Dons had a chance to clinch the 3rd seed in the district with a win over Caprock. The Lady Dons got off to a great start, but Caprock quickly climbed back into the game. It came down to the final seconds. Caprock had two chances to take the lead with under 30 seconds to go but missed both. Palo Duro prevailed, 46-43.
VIDEO: New in Amarillo: New businesses, new locations for your favorite drinks
VIDEO: Amarillo fire crews put out fire at a home for the 3rd time within the last month
River Road High School teachers pitching in to help their own with library
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With inflation rising and wages struggling to keep up, River Road High School teachers have created a library for teachers. Books have become expensive due to inflation and several teachers agree they don’t make enough money to splurge on books. The library allows teachers to...
VIDEO: Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel
Sanford water boil notice cancelled
SANFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Sanford has cancelled the water boil notice that went into effect last week. The city says testing shows the water is safe to cook with and drink.
Police identify homicide suspect after woman shot dead over the weekend in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department identified a homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead at a hotel over the weekend. 29-year-old Trey Phillip Greenleaf was arrested for the murder of 31-year-old Kendra Vela that happened on Sunday. Vela was found dead with gunshot wounds in a hotel...
Alzheimer’s Association partnering with WT to bring Dementia Support Group to Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Alzheimer’s Association is bringing a Dementia Support Group here to Amarillo. WT’s Department of Communication Disorders is partnering with The Alzheimer’s Association to offer simultaneous groups for individuals living with dementia and caregivers. This service will begin February 8, 5 p.m. to...
Police investigating after woman found shot to death in Amarillo hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a morning homicide in east Amarillo. Amarillo police say they were called to a hotel near the 4600 block of East I-40 on a report of a possible homicide around 7:30 a.m. this morning. Officers found 31-year-old Kendra...
Xcel Energy and Panhandle Community Services offering energy assistance and free tax services
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy and Panhandle Community Services will be hosting an Energy Assistance Fair and offer free tax services. People attending will be given information about how to access billing assistance resources. Customers will be able to:. Speak with experts about energy assistance programs. Learn about energy-saving...
