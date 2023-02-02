ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

NJ councilwoman found fatally shot in her car, officials say

By Mira Wassef
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UR015_0kaRgIFA00

SAYREVILLE, N.J. ( WPIX ) – A councilwoman representing Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot Wednesday night, authorities said.

Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds insider her car in Sayreville, just south of Newark, at around 7:22 p.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence. I send my condolences to her family and friends, and the entire Sayreville community,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a tweet .

Mahesh Chitnis, of the Sayreville Human Relations Commission, said Dwumfour was his neighbor and he was shocked that she was shot and killed so close to his home, according to a Facebook post.

“She was a woman full of life … I couldn’t believe that this can happen in my town,” Chitnis said in the social media post.

Potential mass shooting thwarted after high-capacity weapons found pointed from window

Dwunfour, a recently elected Republican member of the Sayreville Borough Council, began serving her first term in 2022.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office 732-745-3477.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

51K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy