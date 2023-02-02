Greetings from Austin, Texas, where an ice storm hit last week and caused widespread damage across the city. I know, I know — Austin is known for its 100+ degree temperatures in the summertime. Who would have expected this to happen here? And not just once but twice in two years. Surely not I, when my family moved here in 2013. We’re going on Day 5 with no power, heat or internet. That’s why this newsletter is being published a day later than it would have under normal circumstances. Our neighborhood has many beautiful mature trees, including many oaks. It’s one of the things we loved most about it when deciding to live here. It’s also the same reason our neighborhood was hit SO hard by this storm. Branches from one of those trees fell on our power line, making the outage not just inconvenient but also scary. While this has been extremely stressful — my 89-year-old mother lives with us and our biggest priority has been trying to keep her warm and comfortable — there have been bright spots, like the kindness of a neighbor I’d never met before sharing a wheelchair so I could transport my mother somewhere else and a friend who offered a portable generator so that we could at least have some power for a little while. Anyway, hopefully by the time I’m writing this next week, we’ll have our actual power back. Fingers crossed.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO