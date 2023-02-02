Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Elon dodges liability, Ford falters and Rivian lays off more workers
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Elon Musk has successfully escaped one of his legal troubles. ICYMI: A jury found Musk was not liable in a class-action securities fraud trial that centered on the Tesla CEO’s now infamous “funding secured” tweet. The jury deliberated for less than 90 minutes.
TechCrunch
Disrupting beauty’s last frontier with Keta Burke-Williams from Ourside
This week Darrell and Becca are joined by Keta Burke-Williams, the founder and CEO of Ourside, a direct-to-consumer fragrance company. Keta talked about what got her interested in disrupting the behemoth — and outdated — fragrance industry and what it has been like to develop a product that each consumer will experience differently. She also talked about her personal connections to scent and what it was like to raise venture money as a Black woman. Bonus! We learn that Darrell might be a “frag head.”
TechCrunch
Google takes on ChatGPT with Bard and shows off AI in search
The model, or service, or AI chatbot, however you wish to describe it, was announced in a blog post by CEO Sundar Pichai. He pointedly notes Google’s recentering around AI some years back, as well as the fact that the most influential concept (the Transformer) was created by the company’s researchers in 2017.
TechCrunch
The solo GP behind iSeed SEA launches his second fund for Southeast Asia
The second fund brings Wing Vasiksiri’s total assets under management to $14 million. The core thesis of iSeed SEA and WV Fund II is to close the gap between Southeast Asia and Silicon Valley, since most of Vasiksiri’s network and many of his LPs are in the U.S. This means investing in seed-stage startups from a wide range of sectors, and introducing them to LPs or operators in the U.S., or bringing them onboard as co-investors.
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
TechCrunch
Even well-funded fintech companies are laying off workers
Greetings from Austin, Texas, where an ice storm hit last week and caused widespread damage across the city. I know, I know — Austin is known for its 100+ degree temperatures in the summertime. Who would have expected this to happen here? And not just once but twice in two years. Surely not I, when my family moved here in 2013. We’re going on Day 5 with no power, heat or internet. That’s why this newsletter is being published a day later than it would have under normal circumstances. Our neighborhood has many beautiful mature trees, including many oaks. It’s one of the things we loved most about it when deciding to live here. It’s also the same reason our neighborhood was hit SO hard by this storm. Branches from one of those trees fell on our power line, making the outage not just inconvenient but also scary. While this has been extremely stressful — my 89-year-old mother lives with us and our biggest priority has been trying to keep her warm and comfortable — there have been bright spots, like the kindness of a neighbor I’d never met before sharing a wheelchair so I could transport my mother somewhere else and a friend who offered a portable generator so that we could at least have some power for a little while. Anyway, hopefully by the time I’m writing this next week, we’ll have our actual power back. Fingers crossed.
TechCrunch
What’s the difference between the solution and product slides in a startup’s pitch deck?
A lot of the time, I advocate including both a solution slide and a product slide as part of a pitch deck. To do that effectively, you need to know the difference between the solution and the product in the context of a VC pitch. To get to that, we...
TechCrunch
Practice your startup pitch on TechCrunch Live with Mayfield and Cube
This week, we have Rajeev Batra, partner at Mayfield, and Christina Ross, co-founder and CEO of Cube, an FP&A toolkit company. Rajeev has been investing in startups at Mayfield since 2007. Christina is a serial CFO-turned-startup founder, and knows what it takes to get early funding. Selected participants get two...
TechCrunch
TCL Podcast: Hear how Cambly found profitability before its Series A
I had Cambly CEO Sameer Shariff and Benchmark partner Sarah Tavel on TechCrunch Live. It was the first event of 2023, and the timing is great. Part of Cambly’s story involves tweaking its business model to become cashflow positive much earlier than initially planned. And after the company started making money, it was able to close its Series A and a Series B.
TechCrunch
Ushur, which aims to automate aspects of the customer experience, raises $50M
One of the vendors benefiting from the interest is Ushur, which focuses specifically on automating aspects of companies’ customer experiences. The startup provides dashboards from where users can build AI-powered workflows for tasks like claims processing, customer support and appointment scheduling, letting organizations automate both business processes and front-office, customer-facing tasks (if the sales pitch is to be believed).
TechCrunch
Breef raises $16M to match brands with marketing agencies
“Breef’s latest funding will be used to continue to evolve the product offering — a new ‘from the ground up’ platform is being launched with the funding announcement — and grow its global team, announcing its first international bases in the U.K. and Australia,” Raptis told TechCrunch via email. “The company will also invest further in its payment infrastructure, allowing structured payments for brands looking to ‘grow now, pay later.'”
TechCrunch
Gameball raises $3.5M to scale its CRM platform for consumer brands
One such platform that is helping consumer brands leverage their data to grow is Gameball, a customer intelligence and marketing CRM platform, that was launched in 2020 by Egyptian entrepreneurs Ahmed Khairy (CEO), Ahmed El Assy (CPO) and Omar Alfar (CTO). Gameball says brands use its tools to build long-term...
TechCrunch
Startups, here’s how you can make hardware without ruining the planet
It’s embarrassing, really — but as someone who used to run a hardware startup, I know it can be hard to prioritize when you have limited time and resources. However, if you can’t make planet-friendly choices as the founder of a startup, when the buck literally stops with you, when can you?
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Generative AI for proptech, cloud vendor shopping, cybersecurity fairy tales
Investors have taken notice: CB Insights reports that VCs poured $49 billion into AI last year, a 40% jump from the year before. The hype so far has largely centered on chatbots and avatars, but “AI’s emergence will cut through material use cases in real estate tech,” says Kunal Lunawat, co-founder and managing partner of Agya Ventures.
TechCrunch
GlossAi’s generative highlights are a glimpse of content’s crowded future
There are already plenty of automatic editing and snipping tools out there, from big names like Adobe and generative AI startups like QuickVid. It wouldn’t be accurate to say they’ve reached mainstream use (or perhaps even that they are ready for it), but the idea is certainly in circulation.
TechCrunch
Drone imagery firm DroneBase rebrands to Zeitview, lands $55M investment
Zeitview was founded in 2014 with the goal of bringing a new resource to businesses: the sky. With a passion for drones and other cutting-edge tech, Burton says he saw an opportunity to use airborne robotics and sensors to capture data about how assets — for example, solar panels and turbines — change over time.
TechCrunch
Flox raises $27M to bring Nix to more developers
Flox was incubated at DESCOvery, the venture studio of the multinational hedge fund D.E. Shaw. Other backers include Addition and Hetz, as well as angel investors like GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke, Snyk founder Guy Podjarny and former Docker VP and Microsoft for Startups CTO — and now Sotheby’s CTO — James Turnbull.
TechCrunch
Choosing a cloud infrastructure provider: A beginner’s guide
Now they’ve realized it is too time-consuming to manage, and there’s no glory in trying to be everything to everyone. Deploying cloud infrastructure also involves analyzing tools and software solutions, like application monitoring and activity logging, leading many developers to suffer from analysis paralysis. That’s why cloud monogamy is the generally accepted operating principle for startups. But not every company has the luxury to operate within those confines indefinitely.
TechCrunch
Modular eel robots combine soft and rigid components
But the organic beings that inspire them are often some combination of rigid and soft. After all, what are we if not a bunch of soft tissue bound to a rigid skeletal structure. It follows, then, that roboticists would do well to marry the two, in order to harness the best of both worlds.
TechCrunch
OpenAI’s ‘next-generation’ AI model is behind Microsoft’s new search
The new AI is unnamed for now, only described in a blog post as following:. …A new, next-generation OpenAI large language model that is more powerful than ChatGPT and customized specifically for search. It takes key learnings and advancements from ChatGPT and GPT-3.5 – and it is even faster, more accurate and more capable.
Comments / 0