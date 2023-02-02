Students’ Start Strong standardized test results reported

BRIELLE — Results of the New Jersey “Start Strong” tests taken by Brielle Elementary School students were presented to the public at the Jan. 25 Board of Education meeting. The presentation was made by Jennifer Love, supervisor of curriculum and instruction, and Vice Principal Colin Sabia.

Ms. Love explained that other tests – both the New Jersey Learning Assessment [NJSLA] administered in the spring and the I Ready tests – go into more depth and assess more standards for evaluation, than does the Start Strong tests.

According to the “Start Strong” website, the assessment is a “valuable tool for teachers, parents, and schools that provide results in real time. The identification of the most appropriate level of support students need in English language arts, mathematics and science based on priority New Jersey Student Learning Standards from the prior academic year is not only informative, but essential.”

The test comprises of English-language art grades four through 10, mathematics grades four through eight, Algebra I, geometry and Algebra II, and in science grades 6, 9, and 12 and is administered in approximately 45 to 60 minutes.

“​​The Start Strong assessments are intentionally brief, designed to maximize instructional time and quickly provide critical data to teachers and school leaders,” stated the New Jersey Department of Education in a news release.

