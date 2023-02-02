How local organizations are working to increase the city's immigrant population

St. Louis has been working to increase its immigrant population over the last several years, setting up programs to help make foreign born residents feel welcome. And efforts from organizations like the Mosaic Project seem to be paying off, as St. Louis has hit a lot of its goals.

Dr. Ness Sandoval, a professor of sociology at St. Louis University, tells KMOX that St. Louis now has the 28th largest Indian-born population in the United States.

“Ten years ago, we were ranked number 40. So we're seeing a significant increase in the 270 corridor,” he said. “Maryland Heights, Chesterfield, Town and Country…This is where we're seeing the greatest impact of the Indian foreign born population.” In fact, he said, Chesterfield has the fourth largest immigrant population in the state of Missouri.

Sandoval said that the city is working on growing resources for these incoming families, especially those coming from India.

“As the population increases, we're starting to see changes happening, trying to find recreational activities,” he said. “If you go to the Parkway School District, they have something that's called a passport night. So if you go to those events, you'll see a very strong presence of different activities that are associated with the Indian foreign born population. So it takes time, but we will see a change.”

However, the Bosnian population which has been vibrant in the city for many years is now decreasing. Sandoval says Bosnian-born immigrants are not even in the top three foreign born populations anymore.

“This was a one time migration flow into the region. And so it was not continuous. And so the population has aged or dying, they're moving, some have returned back to their home country,” he explained. “And so it was, it was a population that was not continuously coming. Every day, as we see with the Mexican foreign born, the Chinese and Indian birth, we have constant migration into the United States.”

Hear more from Dr. Ness Sandoval about the immigrant population in St. Louis and how it impacts the city:

