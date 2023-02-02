ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

A Porsche dealership in China accidentally priced a car at an 88% discount and hundreds of people rushed to put deposits down

By Bianca Giacobone
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qOQmp_0kaRfvGM00
In 2022, Porsche reported sales of nearly 310,000 vehicles worldwide, 3% more than in 2021.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

  • A Chinese dealership briefly listed a Porsche Panamera for a mere $18,000.
  • A Panamera costs at least $92,000 in the US, and has a starting price of $148,000 in China.
  • Porsche reported sales of 310,000 vehicles in 2022, 3% more than in 2021.

For a brief, sweet moment, Porsche lovers in the city of Yinchuan, China, thought they had found the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.

A Porsche dealership in their city listed a Panamera sedan, which starts at $92,000 in the US, for a mere 124,000 yuan, or $18,000, on their website, according to Bloomberg News . That's roughly one-eighth of the 998,000 yuan, or $148,000 dollars, the starting price listed on Porsche's China website .

According to social media posts on Weibo, over 500 potential buyers rushed to put down a down payment for the car, with some trying their luck with as little as 911 yuan, or $135. (link)

Unfortunately for them, the bargain price was no more than a temporary oversight by the car dealership, which took down the incorrect information as soon as it realized the mistake and it appears to have already started refunding the deposits, according to the Weibo social media posts .

One hopeful buyer, however, got a lucky deal out of it, as Porsche told Bloomberg it has "negotiated an agreeable outcome" about the car in stock in the Chinese dealership. Porsche did not respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Despite its not-so-bargainous prices, Porsche has no problem selling luxury cars, and in 2022 it reported sales of nearly 310,000 vehicles worldwide, 3% more than in 2021.

"We have succeeded in fulfilling the dream of owning a Porsche for more customers than ever before," said Detlev von Platen, Porsche's executive board member for sales and marketing, while reporting 2022 earnings in early January.

Citizens of Yinchuan, China, might disagree.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 6

Related
Autoweek.com

This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8

General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Top Speed

Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers

Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
The Independent

Elon Musk’s astonishing weekly Tesla salary revealed

Elon Musk banks nearly $12bn of Tesla money in a week, according to reports.The Dow Jones Market Data Group claims Musk added an astonishing $11.98 billion to his wealth in just seven days.Musk holds 423,622,000 Tesla shares and his holdings jumped from $53.87bn on 19 January to $67.89bn, based on the closing price on 26 January.Tesla, which is up 48 per cent since the beginning of 2023, remains the best performer on the Nasdaq 100.According to the company’s latest earnings release, Tesla brought in $24.32bn in revenue in Q4.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk defends himself in lawsuit over Tesla tweetLawyer for Epstein victims says she doesn’t expect Virginia Giuffre to stay silentLondon bollards reveal hidden wartime secret
msn.com

Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?

Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
Business Insider

Business Insider

857K+
Followers
49K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy