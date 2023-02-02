ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon before NFCCG: 'We're gonna f—–- gut these guys'

By Tim Kelly
 5 days ago

In the hours leading up to the NFC Championship Game, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon seemingly wasn't lacking confidence about the team's ability to advance to the Super Bowl.

Seemingly on his way to the stadium this past Sunday, Gannon rolled down his window and delivered a simple, graphic message to a pair of Eagles fans:

Haason Reddick was evidently on the same page as Gannon, as he recorded two sacks and a forced fumble, while also recovering a fumble. On his first sack of the game, Reddick knocked the ball out of Brock Purdy's hand, inadvertently tearing the UCL in the quarterback's right elbow and drastically altering the game.

Purdy was forced to return in the second half -- although he was unable to do much other than hand the ball off -- after his backup, Josh Johnson, sustained a concussion.

In two playoff games so far, Gannon's defense has limited the 49ers and New York Giants to a combined 14 points. They figure to have their work cut out against Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, but this doesn't appear to be a coaching staff or team that's short on confidence .

