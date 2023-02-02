Doja Cat claps back at shaved head comparisons to Britney Spears: 'So incredibly disrespectful'

Struggles with mental health are nothing to joke about, and Doja Cat certainly agrees.

In an interview with Variety , the rapper shut down comparisons between her and pop singer Britney Spears after she shaved her head back in August.

Doja Cat shocked her fans when she revealed her new cut via Instagram live and almost instantly she was compared to Spears, who back in 2007 also shocked the world by shaving her head while in public at a salon.

At the time, it was believed that the singer was having some sort of mental breakdown and while poor jokes have been made since, Doja doesn’t see anything funny about it.

“It’s so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimizing what Britney went through and make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life,” she said. “Every time I see a comment like that, I can’t compute what’s happening, other than it’s just an awful thing.”

The rapper also assured that the shaving of her head is not related to any mental health issues but just a need to do something different, “I was like, ‘I need to do something,’ so I just chopped it all off. And I could see the shape of my head. I could see my whole face… it’s the best choice I’ve ever made, and I’ve never felt more beautiful,” she explained.

But on a good note, she did reveal that a new album is to come by the end of this year also noting that she wants to step outside the box “I want to explore more of a raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk sort of thing,” she shared.

