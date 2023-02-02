ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates sign veteran infielder to minor league deal

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MwAuh_0kaRfpy000

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced the signing of veteran utility infielder Chris Owings to a minor league deal.

The 31-year old is expected to battle for a spot on the Pirates’ bench this spring.

Report: Fired Browns’ assistant interviews for job

Last season, Owings split the season between the Yankees and Orioles organizations. He appeared in 26 games in the Major Leagues with Baltimore, batting just .107 in 68 plate appearances.

In parts of 10 seasons with the big leagues, Owings has posted a career average of .239 with 37 home runs and 227 RBI’s.

He previously played for five teams including the Diamondbacks, Rockies, Royals, Orioles and Red Sox.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WKBN

Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border

DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver Road. Owner Jason Blinkewicz and his […]
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Tri-City Herald

New Phillies Spring Training Hat Has Just Been Unveiled

It's the news everyone has been patiently waiting for: The Philadelphia Phillies new 2023 MLB Spring Training hats have been unveiled. It's a massive revelation as the hats are the typical "trucker" hat style with the red mesh backing. It features a blue brim, which everyone is sure to love. . . and a "23" patch on the side that indicates the year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WKBN

WKBN

67K+
Followers
34K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy