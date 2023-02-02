ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

Report: Man that killed Carrollton cop was driving with cruise control at 88mph

 5 days ago

Carrollton police have finally finished their investigation into an accident that killed a police officer last fall.

On October 18, Steve Nothem became the first Carrollton Police Officer to be killed in the line of duty when his squad car was hit by a car driven by 82-year old Phillip Parker of Carrollton.

The accident happened on the George Bush Turnpike while officer Nothem was sitting in his squad car, assisting with a traffic stop.

A completed report by the Carrollton Police Department reveals that Mr. Parker had been driving on the Bush Turnpike with his cruise control set at 88-miles per hour, meaning he hit officer Nothem's car at full speed.

And a report from the Dallas County Medical Examiner helps to shed more light on a possible cause of the accident.

"Records indicate that Mr. Parker had multiple presciption medications and other non-prescription drugs in his system at the time of the crash" said officer Isamar Leguizamo.

Because Parker also died in the crash, there are no other charges and the investigation ends here.

