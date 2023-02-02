ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Ice fishing

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This week's 58 Hometowns feature explores more of Southeast Wisconsin's unique winter activities. This time, morning anchor Frankie Jupiter is set to explore ice fishing in the Milwaukee area!. To kick things off, we were joined on Tuesday, Feb. 7 by Aaron Schiller, a fisheries biologist...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Putting brush to canvas to work through grief; Milwaukee Art Therapy Collective will host an info session this Thursday

NOW: Putting brush to canvas to work through grief; Milwaukee Art Therapy Collective will host an info session this Thursday. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Art can brighten any setting. It can also be a great way to cope when you're going through some very dark times like grieving. The "Milwaukee Art Therapy Collective" is holding an informational session this Thursday evening to get the ball rolling on forming a bi-monthly art therapy for grief and loss group. All supplies will be provided to begin the process of healing through artwork. Thursday's art info session is free, but you're asked to pre-register. You can do so by clicking here.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Common Council approves temporary moratorium to slow vape shop growth

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday approved a temporary moratorium on certificates of occupancy for establishments selling electronic cigarettes. The moratorium, according to Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, "puts the brakes on new vape shops" until after Aug. 1, while the city studies their impact on neighborhoods and residents.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Classic adventure 'The Hobbit' hitting the stage in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- First Stage, a theater for young people and families based in Milwaukee, is taking on the daunting task of telling one of the most epic adventures of the 20th century. In the stage adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit,' Bilbo Baggins winds up on a magical...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Knuckles 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Knuckles the dog who is just under a year old!. Rachel Hahn from the Wisconsin Humane Society showcased him when she joined us on Tuesday, Feb. 7. She also discussed the proper process of adopting dogs and puppies across any of their shelters.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Mild weather holds through much of this week; few storm systems impacting us as well

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We made it to 40 degrees on Saturday after a chilly low of 10 degrees. Actually, for the day, we were fairly average. Not much change in the temperature department this coming week. Look for lots of 30s and some 40s for highs. Two main storm systems will impact us. The first Monday night into early Tuesday and then another late Wednesday night into Friday. This one has colder air to work with so except rain to change to snow later Thursday afternoon. Look for lingering snow showers late Thursday into Friday as well. Looking ahead to the following week, I don't really see an extreme cold coming our way or major storm system as well.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

State, local leaders and community organizations react to fatal shooting of Milwaukee police officer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin state and local leaders are reacting following the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee police officer Tuesday, Feb. 7. Officials say the shooting happened near 14th and Cleveland, when police were checking on a wanted suspect in connection with a robbery that happened Monday night. Upon arrival, a struggle ensued, and gunfire was exchanged with the suspect, identified as a 19-year-old Milwaukee man.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Tips on how to make Valentine's Day fun for children

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Valentine's Day is right around the corner and there is more to prepare for than booking a restaurant for two, as kids also love to get involved with sweets and toys for the big day!. To get some ideas about how to make this year's Valentine's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

UW Health chief quality officer discusses the latest COVID developments

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to change and evolve since its onset, but on May 11, the U.S. will no longer be considered in a "COVID-19 emergency." To discuss the impact that might have, we were joined on Tuesday, Feb. 7 by Dr. Jeff Pothof, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Early voting begins in Wisconsin ahead of spring primary election

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Early voting began Tuesday, Feb. 7, for the upcoming spring primary. It goes on through Saturday, Feb. 18 before polls reopen Tuesday, Feb. 21. The main race is for an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Three judges and a former Supreme Court justice are...
WISCONSIN STATE

