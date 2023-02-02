Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Parks looking for seasonal workers, rates up to $19,66/hour
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Want to work for Milwaukee County Parks? Now is your chance!. An event to find seasonal workers will be hosted in West Allis on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Greenfield Park Pavilion, located at 2028 South 124th Street. The event held from 2-6 p.m....
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Ice fishing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This week's 58 Hometowns feature explores more of Southeast Wisconsin's unique winter activities. This time, morning anchor Frankie Jupiter is set to explore ice fishing in the Milwaukee area!. To kick things off, we were joined on Tuesday, Feb. 7 by Aaron Schiller, a fisheries biologist...
CBS 58
Putting brush to canvas to work through grief; Milwaukee Art Therapy Collective will host an info session this Thursday
NOW: Putting brush to canvas to work through grief; Milwaukee Art Therapy Collective will host an info session this Thursday. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Art can brighten any setting. It can also be a great way to cope when you're going through some very dark times like grieving. The "Milwaukee Art Therapy Collective" is holding an informational session this Thursday evening to get the ball rolling on forming a bi-monthly art therapy for grief and loss group. All supplies will be provided to begin the process of healing through artwork. Thursday's art info session is free, but you're asked to pre-register. You can do so by clicking here.
CBS 58
Disney's magic coming to life for 'Disney On Ice' at Fiserv Forum
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More than 50 beloved characters are set to put on their skates for eight performances of a production that explores 14 stories from the legacy of Disney. "Disney On Ice presents Let's Celebrate" will take place at Fiserv Forum from Feb. 9 - 12. Fans can...
CBS 58
Common Council approves temporary moratorium to slow vape shop growth
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday approved a temporary moratorium on certificates of occupancy for establishments selling electronic cigarettes. The moratorium, according to Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, "puts the brakes on new vape shops" until after Aug. 1, while the city studies their impact on neighborhoods and residents.
CBS 58
African American filmmakers being showcased in Milwaukee throughout February
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As part of the city's Black History Month celebration, a series of film screenings, conversations and events will be taking place throughout the month of February. Milwaukee Film is showcasing the screenings as part of its Black Lens program. Screenings include:. The African Desperate on Thursday,...
CBS 58
'I just want them to be excited about the place they call home': Photographer builds following for breathtaking shots of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tajma Hall introduces local photographer Nate Vomhof. Vomhof has built an impressive following for his breathtaking images of the city but surprisingly, photography is not his day job. "Some people like to take pictures of people; some people like to take pictures of landscapes...I prefer cities,"...
CBS 58
Classic adventure 'The Hobbit' hitting the stage in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- First Stage, a theater for young people and families based in Milwaukee, is taking on the daunting task of telling one of the most epic adventures of the 20th century. In the stage adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit,' Bilbo Baggins winds up on a magical...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Knuckles 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Knuckles the dog who is just under a year old!. Rachel Hahn from the Wisconsin Humane Society showcased him when she joined us on Tuesday, Feb. 7. She also discussed the proper process of adopting dogs and puppies across any of their shelters.
CBS 58
Wisconsin 2023 spring primary: What to know, who's on the ballot
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 2023 Wisconsin spring primary will determine the final races for the spring general election on April 4. Here's what you need to know ahead of early voting on Tuesday. Early voting is from Feb. 7- Feb. 18 and the spring primary is on Feb. 21.
CBS 58
Local nonprofit to open first home for human trafficking victims in Southeast Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A local nonprofit is opening a first-of-its-kind home for human trafficking victims in Southeastern Wisconsin. Redeem and Restore Center bought a house in Waukesha last summer with the hopes of turning it into a restorative space for women who escape these dangerous situations. The house...
CBS 58
Mild weather holds through much of this week; few storm systems impacting us as well
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We made it to 40 degrees on Saturday after a chilly low of 10 degrees. Actually, for the day, we were fairly average. Not much change in the temperature department this coming week. Look for lots of 30s and some 40s for highs. Two main storm systems will impact us. The first Monday night into early Tuesday and then another late Wednesday night into Friday. This one has colder air to work with so except rain to change to snow later Thursday afternoon. Look for lingering snow showers late Thursday into Friday as well. Looking ahead to the following week, I don't really see an extreme cold coming our way or major storm system as well.
CBS 58
State, local leaders and community organizations react to fatal shooting of Milwaukee police officer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin state and local leaders are reacting following the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee police officer Tuesday, Feb. 7. Officials say the shooting happened near 14th and Cleveland, when police were checking on a wanted suspect in connection with a robbery that happened Monday night. Upon arrival, a struggle ensued, and gunfire was exchanged with the suspect, identified as a 19-year-old Milwaukee man.
CBS 58
Tips on how to make Valentine's Day fun for children
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Valentine's Day is right around the corner and there is more to prepare for than booking a restaurant for two, as kids also love to get involved with sweets and toys for the big day!. To get some ideas about how to make this year's Valentine's...
CBS 58
12 people displaced, 2 hospitalized after fire near 24th and Maple
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At least two people had to be hospitalized after a two-alarm fire at one home on Milwaukee's south side. The fire spread to neighboring homes. A total of 12 people need a new place to live. Crews were called to a home near 24th and Maple...
CBS 58
'I'm doing this because I feel there's a need for this': Milwaukee man provides home for senior dogs
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Michael Schlesinger meets Bjorn Olaf Nasett, a dog lover with a soft spot for senior canines. Nasset's gone from fostering several to providing a permanent home to six senior dogs in his Milwaukee home.
CBS 58
UW Health chief quality officer discusses the latest COVID developments
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to change and evolve since its onset, but on May 11, the U.S. will no longer be considered in a "COVID-19 emergency." To discuss the impact that might have, we were joined on Tuesday, Feb. 7 by Dr. Jeff Pothof, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police salute fallen Officer Peter Jerving for years of dedicated service
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) honored an officer killed in the line of duty with a procession Tuesday evening. Officer Peter Jerving, 37, was killed early Tuesday morning while attempting to arrest a suspect who was wanted in connection to a robbery, according to MPD. Jerving...
CBS 58
Early voting begins in Wisconsin ahead of spring primary election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Early voting began Tuesday, Feb. 7, for the upcoming spring primary. It goes on through Saturday, Feb. 18 before polls reopen Tuesday, Feb. 21. The main race is for an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Three judges and a former Supreme Court justice are...
CBS 58
Law enforcement across the state show support for Milwaukee Police Department
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Across the state, law enforcement and fire departments are showing their support for the Milwaukee Police Department, following the death of an officer early Tuesday, Feb. 7. On Facebook, dozens of departments changed their profile pictures.
