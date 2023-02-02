ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca woman arrested after stealing car from dealership, police say

By Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2djj5y_0kaRfMoH00

ITHACA, N.Y. ( WETM ) — An Ithaca woman was arrested Thursday morning after police said they found her in possession of a stolen vehicle from a local auto dealership.

According to Ithaca Police, 32-year-old Amanda Linderberry was arrested after police initiated a traffic stop with her around 2:27 a.m. on Feb. 2 in the area of N. Aurora Street and E. Court Street.

Linderberry was pulled over for simple traffic violations at the time, according to officers, Linderberry falsely identified herself initially, and it was later discovered she had a suspended New York State Driver’s License, IPD said.

Man arrested in Montour Falls for alleged anarchy threats

Police say after further investigation, the vehicle was found to have been stolen from a local automotive dealer in Ithaca.

In addition, the arrest report said officers had discovered a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine on Linderberry.

Police say she was found to have an active Tompkins County Court Bench Warrant for Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree as well.

Linderberry was charged with the following:

  • Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, a Class D Felony
  • False Personation, Class B Misdemeanor
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a Class A Misdemeanor
  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree, a Misdemeanor

Linderberry was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $1,500 bail.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Central NY man charged with attempted murder, troopers say

Victory, N.Y. — A 39-year-old Weedsport man has been accused of trying to kill another person in Cayuga County, troopers said. Christopher M. Laframboise, of Weedsport, attacked the Pople Road resident in Victory on Monday with an “edged weapon” multiple times, said Trooper Mark O’Donnell, a state police spokesman. He declined to describe the weapon further.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested after slow chase in the Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested in Elmira Heights last week after a low-speed chase, according to police. EHPD said officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:42 p.m. on February 3, adding that the driver had a warrant for a felony burglary charge. According to the police report, the man then fled […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland police makes another arrest in connection to $50K equipment theft

The City of Cortland Police Department has made another arrest in connection to a $50,000 equipment and tools theft, according to a report. Christopher C. Bush, 32, was arrested this past Thursday for his involvement in stealing $50,000 worth of tools and equipment. Nicholas G. Stone, also involved in the incident, was arrested last Monday.
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

Victim was hit by his own vehicle on I-81 North

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 8:53 a.m. on February 7, Syracuse Police Officers responded to a vehicle accident with injuries that took place at the Calthrop Avenue on-ramp to I-81 North. During the investigation, SPD found that a 49-year-old man victim, from Syracuse, was driving his 2009 Ford Van,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police looking for assault suspect

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department continues to look for a subject in relation to an alleged assault that occurred around 2:30 Saturday morning. Around 2:30 on Saturday morning, Ithaca Police were called to the parking lot of a business located in the 200 block of South Cayuga Street. According to Ithaca Police, […]
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Groton woman facing charges after traffic stop

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Groton woman is facing charges after a traffic stop in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled a vehicle over for a traffic infraction on Fairview Drive at 10:06 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say 52-year-old Jennifer Phillips had a loaded gun and a small amount of a controlled substance. She was also found to have an active warrant for arrest on unrelated charges. She faces felony possession of a weapon and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in Cortlandville Town Court on February 8th, at 11:30 a.m.
GROTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Port Crane Man Charged with DWI

A Port Crane man was charged after a two-vehicle crash on February 3rd. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Route 7 in the Town of Colesville and no one was injured. The office says one of the drivers had slurred speech, poor physical coordination and...
PORT CRANE, NY
WETM 18 News

Student arrested for Ernie Davis Academy bathroom fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have confirmed that a student was arrested in connection to a bathroom fire at Ernie Davis Academy last week. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said that after the late morning response to EDA on January 31, 2023, an investigation determined a student was allegedly responsible for the paper towel dispenser […]
ELMIRA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man arrested for domestic violence jumps onto hood of patrol car

PENN YAN, N.Y. – Yates County Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Saturday at 9:37 p.m on Rubin Drive. Officials say Brian Lindsay charged at the patrol car when they got to the house, and jumped onto the hood. Once Lindsay was taken into custody, he spit blood into a deputy’s face.
YATES COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

19-year-old mall security guard attacked at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenage security guard was attacked yesterday on Monday, February 6 at the food court in Destiny USA. The Syracuse Police Department’s Officers responded to the assault complaint around 8:38 p.m. at Destiny USA on 1 Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a 19-year-old […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua girl, 15, accused of setting deadly Bronx fire

A 15-year-old girl from Canandaigua has been connected to a deadly arson fire in New York City. Police tell NBC that the fire took place in the Bronx on Jan. 29. Twenty-nine-year-old man, Abdoukarim Sakolly, died in the fire. Police say the girl, described as a “chronic runaway,” knew people...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy