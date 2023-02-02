ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

The flower basket program is back for another year in Florence

FLORENCE, Ore. — Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the public works department of the City of Florence, is preparing to hang the magnificent flower baskets that have adorned Bay Street from spring into fall for the last seven years, according to a release from Florence ACC.
FLORENCE, OR
Music to ring out Feb. 11 in support of Egan Warming Centers

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Caldera Songwriters will get an early start on Valentine’s Day with its annual benefit concert for Egan Warming Centers from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the downtown First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St. For the past decade, the Caldera singer-songwriters have staged...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon Country Fair announces 2023 Endowment Fund recipients

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Country Fair Bill Wooten Endowment Fund has awarded a total of $15,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving youth in the Fair’s neighboring Fern Ridge communities. This funding tangibly represents the Fair’s deep appreciation of our home community. Endowment Fund supported projects...
EUGENE, OR
Community groups react to natural gas ban in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — After Monday night's 5-3 vote banning the use of natural gas in new, low-rise residential construction, community groups around Eugene are reacting to the ordinance. Conservation group Cascadia Wildlands says the ban was a long time coming and they're glad to move on to other issues.
EUGENE, OR
No-cost lighting upgrades available for small businesses across Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — No-cost lighting upgrades are available for small businesses and community organizations throughout Coos County as part of a collaborative effort between city governments and the Energy Trust of Oregon. The non-profit serves the customers of utilities like Pacific Power and Northwest Natural, with a goal...
COOS COUNTY, OR
Garage fire in Coos Bay caused by accidental electrical issue, officials say

COOS BAY, Ore. — Around 9:20 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 5), the North Coos Dispatch Center received a call for a possible garage fire at 1631 Juniper Avenue. "Initial reports were from a third party that stated that there was possibly a fire in the garage and the occupant was not able to open the garage to investigate," the Coos Bay Fire Dept. said.
COOS BAY, OR
Two 4J moms file for school board election

EUGENE, Ore. — Two women, both mothers of multiple Eugene 4J students, are running for positions on the 4J school board. Jenny Jonak and Morgan Munro filed their paperwork with the Lane County Elections Office on Monday. Jonak will be a candidate on the May ballot for Position 5 on the board, and Munro is running for Position 7.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon State set to host spring game on April 22

The last time we saw Oregon State Football on the field they were winning their first bowl game in 9 years. Add their 30 - 3 thumping of Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, plus their upset comeback win over Oregon, and everything they've done this off-season; it's a great time to be an OSU fan.
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon women's basketball falls to No. 7 Utah

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team was in major need of an offensive reboot after falling to Colorado on Friday, but such a tall task wouldn't come easy against the 7th-ranked Utah Utes. Oregon came out strong, but Utah turned up the heat and went on an...
EUGENE, OR

