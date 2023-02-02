Read full article on original website
The flower basket program is back for another year in Florence
FLORENCE, Ore. — Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the public works department of the City of Florence, is preparing to hang the magnificent flower baskets that have adorned Bay Street from spring into fall for the last seven years, according to a release from Florence ACC.
Music to ring out Feb. 11 in support of Egan Warming Centers
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Caldera Songwriters will get an early start on Valentine’s Day with its annual benefit concert for Egan Warming Centers from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the downtown First Christian Church, 1166 Oak St. For the past decade, the Caldera singer-songwriters have staged...
50th Annual Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show wraps up at Lane Events Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Round three of the 50th Annual Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show was just as lively at the Lane Events Center. Despite it being the last day, several attendees roamed around exploring the various booths and exhibits. One attendee was Riley Woods, who came with his cousin.
Oregon Country Fair announces 2023 Endowment Fund recipients
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Country Fair Bill Wooten Endowment Fund has awarded a total of $15,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving youth in the Fair’s neighboring Fern Ridge communities. This funding tangibly represents the Fair’s deep appreciation of our home community. Endowment Fund supported projects...
Search and rescue assists injured snowmobile rider at Oregon resort
BEND, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, Deschutes County Dispatch received a call regarding an injured snowmobile rider at Elk Lake Resort. The injured rider, a 44-year-old female from Corvallis, had been taken to the Elk Lake Lodge, where staff at the lodge notified dispatch. "There happened to...
Community groups react to natural gas ban in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — After Monday night's 5-3 vote banning the use of natural gas in new, low-rise residential construction, community groups around Eugene are reacting to the ordinance. Conservation group Cascadia Wildlands says the ban was a long time coming and they're glad to move on to other issues.
No-cost lighting upgrades available for small businesses across Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — No-cost lighting upgrades are available for small businesses and community organizations throughout Coos County as part of a collaborative effort between city governments and the Energy Trust of Oregon. The non-profit serves the customers of utilities like Pacific Power and Northwest Natural, with a goal...
$100K Powerball winner in Cottage Grove, $1M in Beaverton; jackpot now $747M
SALEM, Ore. — No one won the jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but two tickets sold in Oregon were a windfall for their buyers. The Oregon Lottery reports that a $1 million ticket was purchased in Beaverton on February 4 and a $100,000 winner was purchased in Cottage Grove on February 3.
Lane Comm. College offering tuition-free courses to Oregon graduating and rising seniors
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon high school or GED students graduating in 2023 or 2024 can take one tuition-free course this spring or summer from Lane Community College, the college announced in a news release. “That’s a $530 savings for a four-credit course,” explained Lane Community College Advisor Brenda Williams....
Garage fire in Coos Bay caused by accidental electrical issue, officials say
COOS BAY, Ore. — Around 9:20 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 5), the North Coos Dispatch Center received a call for a possible garage fire at 1631 Juniper Avenue. "Initial reports were from a third party that stated that there was possibly a fire in the garage and the occupant was not able to open the garage to investigate," the Coos Bay Fire Dept. said.
Sheriff: Intoxicated Coos Bay man arrested for doing 'donuts' at Bastendorff Beach
COOS BAY, Ore. — Around 4 p.m. Thursday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a Jeep Grand Cherokee driving recklessly in the South Jetty parking lot at Bastendorff Beach. The vehicle was reported to be doing “donuts” in the gravel lot and...
Eugene to ban natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction
EUGENE, Ore. — At a special meeting on February 6, the Eugene City Council voted 5-3 to pass an ordinance banning natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction. The special meeting was held at the request of councilors who felt the topic should be sent to Eugeneans for...
Gas prices decline nationally, but up 4 cents in Eugene over past week
EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have risen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 16.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 25.6 cents per gallon...
Two 4J moms file for school board election
EUGENE, Ore. — Two women, both mothers of multiple Eugene 4J students, are running for positions on the 4J school board. Jenny Jonak and Morgan Munro filed their paperwork with the Lane County Elections Office on Monday. Jonak will be a candidate on the May ballot for Position 5 on the board, and Munro is running for Position 7.
Oregon State set to host spring game on April 22
The last time we saw Oregon State Football on the field they were winning their first bowl game in 9 years. Add their 30 - 3 thumping of Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, plus their upset comeback win over Oregon, and everything they've done this off-season; it's a great time to be an OSU fan.
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
Oregon women's basketball falls to No. 7 Utah
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team was in major need of an offensive reboot after falling to Colorado on Friday, but such a tall task wouldn't come easy against the 7th-ranked Utah Utes. Oregon came out strong, but Utah turned up the heat and went on an...
Oregon State women's basketball not able to hold on against Colorado
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State women's basketball team has developed a theme of digging themselves a hole in the first two quarters and then coming back to make the game close in the third and fourth quarters. But Sunday was not on-theme for the Beavers. Oregon State did...
