Gov. Whitmer signs executive order to build and refurbish affordable housing faster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Monday to build and refurbish more affordable housing faster. According to a news release from the Governor's Office, the order shifted administration of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Michigan Strategic Fund to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA).
Consumers Energy: 20% fewer outages in 2022 compared to 2021

JACKSON, Mich. — Thanks to significant improvements to its electrical grid and the completion of more than 2,000 projects, there were approximately 20% fewer customer outages in 2022 compared to 2021, according to Consumers Energy. "The results from 2022 showed improvements across the board," Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy's vice...
Kalamazoo native & MSU alum rescues dog during Texas tornado

DEER PARK, TX — A daring rescue was made during an EF3 tornado on Jan. 24, as a Kalamazoo native and former Michigan State football player, Joel Nitchman saved K9 Roni from the damages. Nitchman told CBS News they had just got back from training, when the winds picked...
Two Michiganders win $1 million in Powerball drawing

LANSING, Mich. — Two lottery players from Michigan won $1 million in Monday's Powerball drawing, according to Michigan Lottery. Both players matched five white balls - 05-11-22-23-69 - to win the million-dollar prize, lottery officials said. Golden ticket: Winning Powerball ticket worth over $750 million sold in Washington state.
Nelis' Dutch Village damaged in early morning fire

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire crews sprung into action early Tuesday to put out a fire at Nelis' Dutch Village in Holland. At this time, the cause of the fire at the theme park is unknown. Planned Parenthood fire: Man sentenced to five years in prison for Kalamazoo Planned...
