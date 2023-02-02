ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opa-locka, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead

MIAMI – A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday. Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days. After suspect captured with...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Woman sentenced after boarding flight for Florida with whole lot of pot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A California woman has been sentenced after deputies said she packed dozens of pounds of marijuana in her luggage for a flight to Florida. In May 2021, Alachua County deputies said they were informed that a passenger had boarded an American Airlines flight in Sacramento for Gainesville with “individual packages of marijuana, each weighing approximately 1 pound inside her luggage.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lansing Daily

Florida Mom Killed, 7-Year-Old in Hospital After Family Feud Shootout

A mother in Florida was shot and killed following a shootout between her boyfriend and ex-partner that also resulted in her daughter being rushed to the hospital, according to reports. The mother, identified as Nicolshia Washington, 25, died at Mease Countryside Hospital after the shooting at her apartment on Sunday, according to a News Channel … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
FLORIDA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Florida Woman Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bank After Arrest

According to the allegations made in the lawsuit, a retired teacher named Linda Stephens, who is now 70 years old, received a fractured nose while being arrested following an incident that occurred at the MidFlorida Credit Union. After being arrested in what is being referred to as yet another instance...
BARTOW, FL
Lansing Daily

Aiden Fucci Issues Statement About Tristyn Bailey’s Brutal Murder

iden Fucci has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his former schoolmate Tristyn Bailey, a 13-year-old cheerleader from St. Johns, Florida. On Monday, the 16-year-old boy changed his plea from not guilty to guilty ahead of jury selection in the high-profile case. “I just want to say I plead guilty and I’m … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
SAINT JOHNS, FL
Daily Voice

Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident

The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
JACKSON, NJ
WFLA

Florida woman wins $1M off $20 lottery ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 48-year-old Florida woman is going home a millionaire after she claimed a $1 million prize playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed her $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. […]
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Woman With Winning Powerball Ticket Has Been Identified

Congratulations to the Florida woman who became a millionaire after claiming her $2M prize from a previous Powerball drawing. Reports tell us that Chuwee Gaiwan of Palm Bay won the prize from A drawing that happened last year in September. Gaiwan purchased her ticket from a Circle K in Palm Bay.
PALM BAY, FL
Kristen Walters

Massive store chain opens new Florida location

A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy