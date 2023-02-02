Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Meals To Remember: These Fine Dining Restaurants Are Miami's Finest, According to Diners.PSki17Miami, FL
First Of It's Kind: Massive Multi-Record-Breaking Waterpark Cruise Ship To Set Sail From Miami Next YearUncovering FloridaMiami, FL
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
Related
A Florida Teen Stabbed His Classmate 114 Times & Here's What He's Facing
Jacksonville, Florida, teenager Aiden Fucci, 16, pleaded guilty on February 6 to stabbing his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey 114 times. On May 9, 2021, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office released a Missing Child Investigation statement to Twitter. The statement read that Bailey was missing as of 10 a.m. that morning and was last seen around midnight.
Click10.com
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead
MIAMI – A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday. Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days. After suspect captured with...
cw34.com
Florida teen pleads guilty to killing classmate, apologizes in court
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida teen pleaded guilty to killing his classmate by stabbing her more than 100 times two years ago. Aiden Fucci, now 16, changed his plea just before the start of his trial on Monday. Fucci pleaded guilty to stabbing 13-year-old Trystyn Bailey....
Click10.com
Woman sentenced after boarding flight for Florida with whole lot of pot
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A California woman has been sentenced after deputies said she packed dozens of pounds of marijuana in her luggage for a flight to Florida. In May 2021, Alachua County deputies said they were informed that a passenger had boarded an American Airlines flight in Sacramento for Gainesville with “individual packages of marijuana, each weighing approximately 1 pound inside her luggage.”
pasconewsonline.com
BREAKING NEWS: Two people shot in Pasco County shopping center parking lot
LAND O LAKES, FLa- Two people were shot in a shopping center parking lot Monday afternoon in Land O Lakes. According to Pasco Sheriff detectives, the shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. this afternoon in the Village Lakes Shopping Center parking lot, near the intersection of US 41 and SR 54 in Land O’ Lakes.
Florida Mom Killed, 7-Year-Old in Hospital After Family Feud Shootout
A mother in Florida was shot and killed following a shootout between her boyfriend and ex-partner that also resulted in her daughter being rushed to the hospital, according to reports. The mother, identified as Nicolshia Washington, 25, died at Mease Countryside Hospital after the shooting at her apartment on Sunday, according to a News Channel … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
californiaexaminer.net
Florida Woman Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bank After Arrest
According to the allegations made in the lawsuit, a retired teacher named Linda Stephens, who is now 70 years old, received a fractured nose while being arrested following an incident that occurred at the MidFlorida Credit Union. After being arrested in what is being referred to as yet another instance...
Florida woman convicted for stealing thousands of dollars meant for cystic fibrosis patients
A Florida woman was convicted last week for stealing thousands of dollars meant for cystic fibrosis patients to get cosmetic procedures.
WPBF News 25
Murder suspect Matthew Flores on the run with help from girlfriend before connected to missing Lyft driver
Fla. — Before policecaptured fugitive Matthew Flores in North Carolina Thursday night, Flores had been a murder suspect on the run since Jan 24th. Wauchula, Florida, police say Flores shot Jose Carlos Martinez to death while visiting a house in that city. "But to have this correlation with...
Aiden Fucci Issues Statement About Tristyn Bailey’s Brutal Murder
iden Fucci has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his former schoolmate Tristyn Bailey, a 13-year-old cheerleader from St. Johns, Florida. On Monday, the 16-year-old boy changed his plea from not guilty to guilty ahead of jury selection in the high-profile case. “I just want to say I plead guilty and I’m … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident
The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
“How Much Trouble Am I In?” Florida High School Principal Arrested After Keying Car At Publix
The principal of a Florida high school was arrested after being caught on camera keying someone’s car in a Publix parking lot. According to St. Cloud Police, Nathaniel Fancher is facing a criminal mischief charge following the keying. According to an affidavit, on Jan. 26,
News4Jax.com
Health Alert: Poison control warns of dangers of ‘gas station heroin’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A product some states have dubbed “gas station heroin” is legally sold over the counter in Florida. The product usually is sold in pill form in bottles and marketed as a dietary supplement. The ingredient of concern is called tianeptine. Different brands include Za...
Florida woman wins $1M off $20 lottery ticket
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 48-year-old Florida woman is going home a millionaire after she claimed a $1 million prize playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed her $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. […]
Major Florida hospital hit by a possible ransomware attack
A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology.
wild941.com
Florida Woman With Winning Powerball Ticket Has Been Identified
Congratulations to the Florida woman who became a millionaire after claiming her $2M prize from a previous Powerball drawing. Reports tell us that Chuwee Gaiwan of Palm Bay won the prize from A drawing that happened last year in September. Gaiwan purchased her ticket from a Circle K in Palm Bay.
fox35orlando.com
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
Massive store chain opens new Florida location
A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
Winning Powerball ticket sold at Florida Publix; $747 million jackpot still up for grabs
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Powerball jackpot rose once more to $747 million Saturday night after the Feb. 4 drawing still had no jackpot winner. The winning numbers for the 33rd drawing since November 2022 were 2, 8, 15, 19, 58, and Powerball 10. However, while there was no jackpot winner, the Powerball website said […]
Florida woman wins $2 million Powerball prize from ticket she got at Circle K
A Florida woman became a millionaire after claiming a $2 million prize from a previous Powerball drawing.
Comments / 0