Read full article on original website
Related
Crestview man charged with multiple drug crimes: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Crestview man on multiple drug charges. Tremayne Drake, 35, was arrested after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force searched a home on Oakdale Avenue after getting a narcotics search warrant. Drake is charged with: Drake was arrested […]
WSFA
Montgomery County DA warns residents of jury duty scam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is warning of an old scam that’s resurfaced to target residents. According to Montgomery DA Daryl Bailey, the scammers call and tell the victim they are with an official agency, like the DA’s office, sheriff’s office, or police department. To further convince you the scam is legitimate, the scammer’s number will show up as being from an official agency.
elmoreautauganews.com
Montgomery Officers asks for help to Identify Suspect; Cash Reward Offered by CrimeStoppers
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a vehicle burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Montgomery Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for vehicle burglary. The offense occurred, Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the 2200 block of Forbes Drive, Montgomery, Alabama. Investigators say the suspects unlawfully entered a vehicle, rummaged through the vehicle, and left the scene. There is no additional information available for release at this time.
wtvy.com
Police identified suspect in Midland City robbery
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Midland City are seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted for an early morning robbery on Monday. The robbery took place at the Circle K convenience store at 14930 S US Highway 231 on February 6. According to Midland City PD, the suspect walked into the store and pulled a gun on the clerk.
Deer collision on Alabama highway kills two people when Camaro overturns, state troopers say
A deer caused a wreck early Tuesday morning that killed two people on an Alabama highway, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Clayton man and a Eufaula woman. Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, was fatally injured when the 2014...
WSFA
Prattville police seek assistance locating missing man
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are seeking community assistance in locating a missing man. According to the department, Willie James Moss, 52, was last seen at his residence on Malone Court Sunday around 4:30 p.m. He is described as being 5′07″ and 185 pounds and last seen wearing black jeans, a grey jacket and Nike shoes.
elmoreautauganews.com
Three Stolen Vehicles recovered in Autauga County
On Wednesday, February 1,2023, Investigator Porath was contacted by Prattville Police Department regarding three stolen vehicles that may be in the county. On Saturday, February 4,2023, Porath followed a lead as to the possible location of the stolen vehicles. After further investigation, Investigator Porath, along with Cpl. Hill, went into the woods and discovered three vehicles matching the description of the stolen vehicles. All three vehicles were then confirmed to be stolen from the City of Prattville and recovered at that time. The matter remains under investigation.
wvasfm.org
Shooting in Montgomery
Law enforcement in Montgomery are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend. Officers and fire medics responded to a call on Saturday around 3 p.m. to the 4300 block of Woodley Square on a person shot. There, they found an adult female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot...
WJHG-TV
Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has two men in custody following a manhunt near Defuniak Springs on Friday. Deputies said authorities were trying to pull a car over Friday when the two men got out of the car and ran away, around the area of Smith Road and Highway 90. Deputies report the Walton Correctional K-9 Unit was called in and helped find the first suspect shortly after.
WSFA
Man sentenced to 30 years in 2015 Montgomery Burger King murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of four suspects charged with capital murder in a 2015 deadly armed robbery has been sentenced. According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, Travon Williams was sentenced to life in prison by Judge James Anderson on Wednesday. The deadly robbery happened on Sept. 27th,...
wdhn.com
Florida women charged for the death of two people
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Florida woman is behind bars in Escambia County, Florida after she is accused of killing two people in a 2022 car crash. Authorities arrested Sara Hudson, 19, of Pensacola, Florida, and charged her with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Andalusia Star News
Xureila Janai Grant
Ne’Shea and Jadarian Grant of Hayneville, Alabama, announce the birth of their daughter, Xureila Janai Grant. She was born on Jan. 22, 2023, at Andalusia Health. She weighed 5 pounds and 6 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long.
Unlike in Memphis, Montgomery police fight release of brutal bodycam footage
Despite a court ruling suggesting that Montgomery police used excessive force, and despite the family’s call for the body camera footage to be made public, the four-year-old video of a police dog biting and killing a Black man remains private. A federal judge last week denied immunity for Montgomery...
WSFA
Montgomery officer relieved of duty after domestic violence charge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer has been charged with domestic violence and relieved of duty after an incident Wednesday. According to police, Daniel Webster III, 37, was charged with domestic violence- harassment third-degree. Police say Webster was placed on administrative leave Thursday after the department was notified...
WSFA
Cash reward offered in unsolved Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person(s) responsible for killing a Montgomery woman more than four years ago. According to officials, Latricia McDade, 31, was heading home when she was shot in her vehicle on Alabama River Parkway on September 20, 2018. She later died that night at Jackson Hospital.
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. crash sends one person to the hospital in serious condition
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night single-car crash sends one person to the hospital in serious condition. Crews rushed to the 2100 block of South State Highway 103 in Slocomb to a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries. When they arrived they found a single vehicle...
Missing Montgomery father found slain; 2 including 16-year-old charged with capital murder
Human remains of a Montgomery man missing for several weeks have been recovered, and two people are charged with capital murder in his death. Eric Stewart, a 54-year-old father, disappeared on Jan. 8, according to friends and his coworkers at Koch Foods. On Tuesday, Montgomery police responded to the 3000...
alabamanews.net
Human remains found in Montgomery, two suspects arrested
Montgomery police say the discovery of human remains has prompted a homicide investigation. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday just before noon. The human remains have been identified as that of 54-year-old Eric Stewart, of Montgomery. MPD has charged 16-year-old Zackell Grove and 26-year-old Wesley Speaks,...
alabamanews.net
Man arrested after $25,000 worth of narcotics seized in Prattville
Prattville police have arrested a man on multiple drug-related charges. Officials say on Tuesday, January 31, members of the Prattville Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Cooper Avenue. During the search, investigators say...
alabamanews.net
Victim identified in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting
Montgomery police have released the identity of the person killed on Carter Hill Road Monday. Officers responded to the 3500 block just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 29-year-old Quayshon Williams, of Auburn, with a fatal gunshot wound. Williams was...
Comments / 0