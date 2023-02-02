Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Column: Mick and Susie McMurry Were Wyoming Superheroes – Now They’re Both Gone
In Wyoming’s modern history, nobody had ever seen a power couple like Mick and Susie McMurry. Nationally, in recent history, you saw famous couples like Bill and Hillary and then Barack and Michelle. Here in Wyoming, we had Mick and Susie McMurry. For almost three decades, they were everywhere....
Feb. 11, is 211 Day
Feb. 11, is 211 Day
Wyoming 211 has announced that Saturday Feb. 11, is 211 Day, celebrating the go-to resource 211, which helped 2,703 people throughout the state of Wyoming access help for immediate or long-term challenges last year. According to a release, Wyoming 211 trained Community Resource Specialists connected people to locally available services,...
Roger Marty
Roger Marty
On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Roger Marty passed away due to natural causes in the privacy of his home in Lakewood, Colorado. He was 71. He was born to Ray and Marjorie Marty in Sheridan, Wyoming. Roger graduated from Sheridan High School in 1972. After graduating High School, Roger worked at Coors Brewery in Golden, Colorado for 20-plus years. Roger was a huge Denver Broncos fan and got to personally meet many Bronco players. Roger always had a great sense of humor and always had a pun to share during family gatherings.
Sheridan Media
Missing Sheridan County Snowmobiler Found
On February 6, 2023, at approximately 6:30 AM, a 57-year-old Sheridan County resident was reported to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office as being overdue from his snowmobiling trip in the Bighorn Mountains. The reporting person had last made contact with the subject via cellphone at approximately 4:15 AM, where...
Delwyn Niles Sullivan
Delwyn Niles Sullivan
Delwyn (Del) Niles Sullivan passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his home on January 4, 2023. He was born May 15, 1937, and grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1956 and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He traveled the world, including England where he met and married his wife of 63 years, Sheila. In addition to England, his assignments sent him to the Philippines, Vietnam, Germany, Oklahoma, Montana, and Spokane Washington where he retired in 1986 as a highly decorated Chief Master Sergeant. He went to Spokane Falls Community College and received an Associate in Arts degree before starting his second career working for the Mead School District in the Transportation Department. He retired from Mead in 1999. He was a man who enjoyed many hobbies. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, archery, and trap and skeet shooting. He won several awards for archery and shooting. He also loved to cook for family and friends and putter around his garden where he grew a lot of fruits and vegetables. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Sheila, his children Jeff, Gayna, and Paul, their spouses Brenda Sullivan, Bill Abel, and Claudia Sullivan, and his grandchildren, Scott Sullivan, Emily Via and her husband Joey Via, Matt Abel, Danny Abel, and Riley Sullivan. He will be greatly missed.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo’s Wildlife Ordinance to Get Second Reading Tuesday
At their regular meeting Tuesday the Buffalo City Council is expected to pass Ordinance No. 1413, which amends city code under offenses concerning contact with wildlife within the city limits on second reading. Mayor Shane Schrader, after the first reading of the Ordinance, explained the amendment further. Also on the...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council OKs Mayor’s Appointments
During their regular meeting Tuesday afternoon, the Buffalo City Council voted to approve Mayor Shane Schrader’s recommendations for appointments to board positions. Approved by the council vote was Steve Reimann and John Camino to two unexpired terms on the Buffalo Charitable Foundation Board. Cheryl Madden was approved to a...
Sheridan Media
Crago Expects Legislature to Save Funds, Question is Where
State Representative Bary Crago (R-Johnson, Sheridan Counties), in his weekly legislative update interview with Sheridan Media on Friday, talked about the supplemental budget discussions that were happening in the legislature, saying he expected lawmakers to put a lot of money into savings. It was just a matter of which accounts...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County High School Basketball Standings: February 5th, 2023
These are the standings as of February 5th, and how they pertain to Sheridan, Big Horn, Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont. Sheridan’s next scheduled games are on Friday, February 10th at Cheyenne South, and Saturday, February 11th at Laramie. Tongue River’s next scheduled games are on Friday, February 10th at...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan City Council Hibernates Downtown Development Authority
The Sheridan Downtown Development Authority will be taking a break for now, but it could be back later. DDA’s are government appointed organizations with the authority to increase taxes within its jurisdiction, voted on by the downtown merchants. It also helps with parts of the downtown district that are...
Sheridan Media
One Percent Applications Due February 28
One-Percent applications for funding from the city and county are due in three weeks. Applications will be taken until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, and can be turned in to either the Johnson County Commissioner’s Office, or Buffalo City Hall. Both the city council and county commission will...
Sheridan Media
Board Recognizes Food Service Staff, Computer Science Teachers
There were two recognitions Monday night, Feb. 6, at the SCSD#2 Board of Trustees meeting. Leslie Haberkern, food services manager, talked about the food service staff, saying she had 35 employees who have collectively 115 years of experience. She talked about how important they are to the students. She added...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission to Work on Brooks Street Project Agreements
The Sheridan County Commission will consider an amendment to an agreement and an agreement on the Brooks Street Greenspace project during their regular meeting Tuesday morning. The agreement is between the county and Morrison-Maierle, Inc. for construction administration services on the Brooks Street paving and retaining wall project. They will...
Sheridan Media
SC YMCA: It’s time to start thinking about soccer
The Sheridan County YMCA will begin registering kids for soccer on Feb. 15. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Sheridan County YMCA Executive Director Liz Cassiday told listeners although the snow is still around, spring activities are just around the corner. Thanks to the generosity of residents...
Sheridan Media
Weekend Sports Wrap up
BRONC WRESTLING – The Sheridan Bronc wrestlers swept all four duals in Cheyenne beating East, Central, South and Laramie. This week the Broncs will finish their 4A East dual schedule at Campbell County Thursday and at home vs. Thunder Basin Friday, that dual will end the regular season, they will have that dual in main gym at the high school, JV matches start at 6:00.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan 19U Lady Hawks Battle Gillette In Weekend Matches
The Sheridan 19U Lady Hawks faced off against the Gillette Grizzlies Saturday afternoon at the M&M Center in Sheridan. The Hawks started off strong, scoring the first goal of the game just moments into the first period. However, the Grizzlies answered back just a minute later, evening the score to 1-1. The first period ended with the Grizzlies ahead 2-1, despite the Hawks leading in shots 14-11.
