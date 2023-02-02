Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
WSAV-TV
How much do NFL Pro Bowl players get paid?
LAS VEGAS (NEXSTAR) – Some of the NFL’s best players will be taking the field Sunday after participating in skills challenges on Thursday as they compete in the 2023 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. As players participate in the events, including the first-ever non-contact flag football games, they’ll...
Comments / 0