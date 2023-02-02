ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Woman dies in SC house fire

By Bethany Fowler
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died during a house fire late Wednesday evening in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, corners responded at 11 p.m. to a house along Old Denver Road.

The coroner’s office said two people were able to escape the fire. However, a woman was found dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

This fire remains under investigation.

