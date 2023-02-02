Read full article on original website
Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Passes Away
In the scorching summer of 1993, Charlie Norris emerged onto the WCW scene, clad in the regalia of a proud Native American warrior. In his earliest days in the squared circle, Norris was embraced by fans as a valiant babyface, dispatching enhancement talent and mid-card heels with ease. He was considered a second-tier babyface under Sting.
Shane McMahon Was Upset That Stephanie McMahon & Triple H’s Relationship Was A Secret Kept From Him
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been regarded as the ultimate power couple of wrestling. The duo has been together for a long time, first being paired onscreen and later on becoming partners in real life. However, there was speculation that Shane McMahon was not happy about The Game’s relationship with his sister, and Shane decided to clear the air on the subject.
What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
Randy Orton Resurfaces Amidst WWE Hiatus
Randy Orton will always be regarded as one of the best generational talents to compete in WWE. Carrying on the legacy of his father and grandfather, the Viper has been a cornerstone for the company for twenty years. However, Orton has been absent from WWE television programming for a long time now, but doesn’t look to have lost touch with fitness in the latest photo.
Lacey Evans Claps Back After Fan Calls Her Baby Ugly
Lacey Evans might be a heel on WWE television as her character sees yet another change, but she’s also a married family-woman in real life. The former U.S. Marine was a mother prior to entering WWE, but she also took a hiatus in recent memory to have her second child. That baby is the subject of this story, because the Lady of WWE had something to say about a savage fan calling her baby “ugly.”
Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak
Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
Naomi Seemingly Makes Name Change Official During WWE Absence
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women’s division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. While she remains absent from WWE television, it seems Naomi dropped a huge hint about her future.
Sonya Deville Shows Nasty Cut From Recent WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville honed her craft in Triple H’s version of NXT, where she used her mixed martial arts background to effectively dismantle her opponents. She received her main roster call-up and the rest was history. Sonya Deville recently squared off against Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair in a triple...
Former WWE Superstar Coming Out Of Retirement For NWA Debut
The wrestling industry has seen various upcoming athletes who were positioned to be the next breakout stars of top promotions by the management. However, their lack of skill or connection with the audience derailed their push and ultimately led to their exit. One such name in this list is the former WWE superstar Alex Riley. But A-Ry recently came back to the squared circle and is set to make his debut in another major promotion as well.
Why Rhea Ripley Was Absent From WWE RAW This Week
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. Despite that, she is still a human being in the end and needs a break from time to time. It seems she was absent from RAW this week for that reason only.
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
Beth Phoenix Scolds Edge For Getting Handsy During WWE RAW
Edge made his triumphant return from retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble premium live event. He had an excellent feud with Randy Orton that culminated at WrestleMania Backlash the same year. Edge formed The Judgment Day in 2022, but was kicked out of the group in June. The storyline also prompted the televised return of Beth Phoenix.
JBL Walks Out On Baron Corbin During WWE RAW
Baron Corbin honed his craft in Triple H’s version of NXT. The three-time Golden Gloves winner got a major push on the main roster that saw an unfortunate ending. It appears that his alliance with JBL may be over as well. Baron Corbin squared off against Dexter Lumis on...
WWE Could Have Interesting Plan For Bloodline After Jey Uso’s Walkout
The main event of the Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. A subsequent betrayal took place, but Jey Uso wanted no part in the beatdown that followed suit. In fact, WWE now has interesting plans for The Bloodline after Jey Uso walked out.
2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Finish Called The Best In Years
The road to WrestleMania 39 officially kicked off with last week’s Royal Rumble event, which took place in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The show saw its fair share of shocking and exciting moments including monumental returns and amazing match finishes. Moreover, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently stated that the end to the Women’s Rumble match was the best he had seen in years.
Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Want To Run For U.S. President Anymore
Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 was highly anticipated, and his entrance truly entranced fans. Rhodes has become a huge fan-favorite due to how he has been booked by WWE so far. That being said, many believed that Rhodes was going to run for President one day. However, it seems that will no longer be happening anymore.
Mandy Rose Explains Why She Started Rating Fans’ Junk For A Price
Mandy Rose was released from WWE after the content she was posting behind her premium content FanTime paywall got out of hand. Some of those interactions with fans included Rose getting an eyeful of some fanboy junk in the process. Months ago, Ringside News ran a story about how Mandy...
Emma Chokes On Champagne In Skimpy Cut-Out Dress
WWE’s women’s division has seen a massive improvement with the addition of highly skilled and talented in-ring competitors over the last year. One of the superstars brought back by Triple H, viewed to become a bonafide star, was Emma. The 33-year-old superstar has proven her ground in promotions outside WWE and will look to replicate the same success in her second run. Recently, she raised the temperature in a skimpy outfit during a somewhat celebration.
Cody Rhodes Throws Beer At Seth Rollins During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has achieved great success during his WWE career, and his popularity only continues to grow. He excels in every role he is given and this is particularly evident in his current character. Additionally, it appears that his rivalry with Cody Rhodes will persist indefinitely. In fact, it seems Cody Rhodes threw beer at Rollins during a WWE live event.
