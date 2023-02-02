ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NBC Connecticut

Who Sits Where at the President's State of the Union Address?

President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday. The annual speech brings together the three branches of government under one roof and allows the president to make the case that the nation is strong and that better days lie ahead. The State of the Union...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Connecticut

Biden Plans to Go After Social Media and Kids' Mental Health in SOTU Speech

President Joe Biden will discuss data privacy and online safety when he delivers the annual State of the Union address Tuesday. During the speech, Biden will call for bipartisan support to ban targeted advertising online for children and young people. Biden will also call for bipartisan support to impose limits...
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Addressing the Wealth Disparity in Connecticut

From a Chinese spy balloon to TikTok, Rep. Jim Himes (D- 4th District) joins Mike in studio to discuss protecting our country’s interests in his new role as ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee. They also talk about how he plans to address Connecticut’s wealth disparity. Mike...
CONNECTICUT STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
msn.com

Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
NBC Connecticut

How to Watch the 2023 State of the Union Address

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night. The annual speech, delivered before a joint session of Congress, typically provides a president with his single largest audience of the year, usually in the tens of millions. An estimated 38.2 million TV viewers watched Biden’s first State of the Union address in 2022, according to Nielsen ratings.
ARKANSAS STATE
NBC Connecticut

Toll of Police Brutality Visible at State of the Union

The toll of police brutality in America was on painful display Tuesday night as family members of Black men and women killed in custody sat alongside lawmakers in the House to hear the President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. Mothers, fathers and loved ones of victims of police...
TENNESSEE STATE

