GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump

Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
McCarthy, Scalise Go to War With U.S. Chamber After Group Backed Some Democrats in 2020 and 2022 Elections

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said they will refuse to meet with the Chamber of Commerce after it previously endorsed Democrats running for office. Denying the Chamber access could also prompt other House Republicans to block the nation's largest business organization. The Chamber has continued...
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

You probably haven't heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney's office believes that the money was a violation of "election and business-records laws," so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president's lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Looking Back at Biden's 2022 State of the Union Address

President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address Tuesday night and likely make a case for his re-election in 2024. He is expected to stress his accomplishments, arguing that the economy is stronger with continuing job gains and falling inflation, though it remains high. He will point to legislation intended to fight climate change, lower prescription drug prices and rebuild the country's roads and bridges.

