Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bravotv.com

Vicki and Her Boyfriend, Michael, Celebrate Their First Anniversary

The RHUGT cast member and her beau honored their dating anniversary with gorgeous flowers and a few sweet selfies. It’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to whoop it up after hitting this relationship milestone!. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Michael, on...
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Is Leaving New Jersey: Details

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is planning a major move to the West Coast in just a few short years. Teresa Giudice is just a few years away from saying goodbye to New Jersey. While chatting with her Namaste B$tches podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister on their January...
NEW JERSEY STATE
bravotv.com

Why Melissa and Joe Gorga Took Away Antonia’s Porsche

The Gorgas are laying down the law. Melissa Gorga revealed as much during Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, January 26, telling the Radio Andy host that she and her husband, Joe Gorga, recently grounded their daughter, Antonia, from driving her Porsche — a parenting first for them. Explaining what...
OK! Magazine

New Mom Kelly Osbourne Seen For The First Time With Baby Boy Sidney In L.A.

Mother-son bonding time! Kelly Osbourne was seen out and about with her newborn son, Sidney, for the first time since the little one's arrival. Earlier this week, the duo was photographed in Los Angeles, with the famous offspring pushing her baby boy around in a stroller. Dressed in a pair of stylish camouflage cargo pants and a black sweatshirt, Kelly walked around the neighborhood with a black Prada bag and leather purse over her shoulder.Kelly announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson in May 2022 and has been open about her pregnancy journey in the months...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods’ Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos

Doing her! 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has been focused on her fitness and is now flaunting a major weight loss transformation. The San Diego native made her TLC debut on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life alongside her on-off boyfriend, Ed “Big Ed” Brown. After getting engaged during season 2, the TLC couple went on to continue their rocky love story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
bravotv.com

Joe Giudice Has a Message for His Daughters as Gia Shares More About His Life Today

The RHONJ dad also posted throwback photos of his kids: “Time flies.”. Get ready for all the tea on the Giudices. Gia Giudice isn’t just opening up about her own life today and her plans for the future, she’s also sharing an update on how her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing. As fans will recall, Joe is currently living and working in the Bahamas, and yes, now we have even more details on what his life looks like these days.
HollywoodLife

Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is ‘Too Old’ For ‘RHONJ’

Jacqueline Laurita has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 52, recently made several disparaging accusations about her former co-star Melissa Gorga, 43, on Instagram, after a fan asked Jacqueline what she thought about Melissa’s friendship with her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo, 61. “I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline said, before claiming that “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”
Page Six

‘RHOA’ alum Phaedra Parks’ ex Apollo Nida secretly marries Sherien Almufti

Apollo Nida is a married man once again. The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks announced Thursday that he secretly wed his fiancée, Sherien Almufti. Nida, 44, and Almufti, 42, told TMZ that they held an intimate ceremony with close family and friends at a church in the Atlanta area on Oct. 14, 2022. Parks, 49, and the former couple’s two sons, Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, were aware of the wedding but did not attend, according to the outlet. Nida shared photos on his entertainment company HD Promotions’ Instagram account from the bride and groom’s big day. Almufti wore a one-shoulder...
ATLANTA, GA
Reality Tea

Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real”

Calls are growing for deck/stew Camille Lamb to vacate the yacht. The Below Deck cast member is such a terror to work with that both bosun Ross McHarg and chief stew Fraser Olender would rather function with one less set of hands than have Camille on their teams. Camille brings an abrasive and self-entitled energy […] The post Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real” appeared first on Reality Tea.

