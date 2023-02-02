Read full article on original website
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
bravotv.com
There’s Been a New Development in Kyle Richards and Bethenny Frankel’s Years-Long Instagram Drama
The RHONY alum revealed an update on the social media issue between herself and the RHOBH cast member. The Real Housewives of New York City’s Bethenny Frankel didn’t just post a sweet homage to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards for her birthday this week, she also gave her the ultimate gift: She’s following her again on Instagram.
bravotv.com
Vicki and Her Boyfriend, Michael, Celebrate Their First Anniversary
The RHUGT cast member and her beau honored their dating anniversary with gorgeous flowers and a few sweet selfies. It’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to whoop it up after hitting this relationship milestone!. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Michael, on...
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Is Leaving New Jersey: Details
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is planning a major move to the West Coast in just a few short years. Teresa Giudice is just a few years away from saying goodbye to New Jersey. While chatting with her Namaste B$tches podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister on their January...
Lisa Rinna Shares Blunt Reason For Leaving Real Housewives, And There Is An F-Bomb Involved
Lisa Rinna shared a blunt reason for leaving the Real Housewives franchise, and she included an f-bomb.
Andy Cohen Was Left Completely Speechless While Being Called Out For Supporting Jen Shah After She Pleaded Guilty To Fraud And The Whole Thing Is So Awkward
On Jan. 6, former Real Housewives star Jen Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for running a nationwide fraud scheme.
bravotv.com
Why Melissa and Joe Gorga Took Away Antonia’s Porsche
The Gorgas are laying down the law. Melissa Gorga revealed as much during Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, January 26, telling the Radio Andy host that she and her husband, Joe Gorga, recently grounded their daughter, Antonia, from driving her Porsche — a parenting first for them. Explaining what...
New Mom Kelly Osbourne Seen For The First Time With Baby Boy Sidney In L.A.
Mother-son bonding time! Kelly Osbourne was seen out and about with her newborn son, Sidney, for the first time since the little one's arrival. Earlier this week, the duo was photographed in Los Angeles, with the famous offspring pushing her baby boy around in a stroller. Dressed in a pair of stylish camouflage cargo pants and a black sweatshirt, Kelly walked around the neighborhood with a black Prada bag and leather purse over her shoulder.Kelly announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson in May 2022 and has been open about her pregnancy journey in the months...
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods’ Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos
Doing her! 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has been focused on her fitness and is now flaunting a major weight loss transformation. The San Diego native made her TLC debut on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life alongside her on-off boyfriend, Ed “Big Ed” Brown. After getting engaged during season 2, the TLC couple went on to continue their rocky love story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
90 Day Fiance’s Alexei Brovarnik Has an Impressive Net Worth! Find Out What He Does for a Living
While fans were first introduced to Alexei Brovarnik on 90 Day Fiancé, the Israel native is more than just a reality star. Keep scrolling to find out his net worth, how he makes a living and more. What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Alexei Brovarnik’s Net Worth?...
bravotv.com
Joe Giudice Has a Message for His Daughters as Gia Shares More About His Life Today
The RHONJ dad also posted throwback photos of his kids: “Time flies.”. Get ready for all the tea on the Giudices. Gia Giudice isn’t just opening up about her own life today and her plans for the future, she’s also sharing an update on how her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing. As fans will recall, Joe is currently living and working in the Bahamas, and yes, now we have even more details on what his life looks like these days.
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exes Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Spotted Having a Not-So-Friendly Date on Her Birthday
‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have claimed to be friendly exes, but a recent dinner and the season 10 trailer seem to tell a different story.
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is ‘Too Old’ For ‘RHONJ’
Jacqueline Laurita has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 52, recently made several disparaging accusations about her former co-star Melissa Gorga, 43, on Instagram, after a fan asked Jacqueline what she thought about Melissa’s friendship with her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo, 61. “I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline said, before claiming that “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”
Dorit Kemsley Will Reportedly Return for ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 — But Her Contract Is Complicated
Dorit Kemsley will reportedly return for season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ but it will not be in a full-time capacity.
‘RHOA’ alum Phaedra Parks’ ex Apollo Nida secretly marries Sherien Almufti
Apollo Nida is a married man once again. The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks announced Thursday that he secretly wed his fiancée, Sherien Almufti. Nida, 44, and Almufti, 42, told TMZ that they held an intimate ceremony with close family and friends at a church in the Atlanta area on Oct. 14, 2022. Parks, 49, and the former couple’s two sons, Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, were aware of the wedding but did not attend, according to the outlet. Nida shared photos on his entertainment company HD Promotions’ Instagram account from the bride and groom’s big day. Almufti wore a one-shoulder...
Is Heather Altman Pregnant Again? The ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Has Two Kids With Josh
The realtors behind Million Dollar Listing have no shame in dating their real estate competition. Since the show began, fans have watched several cast members fall for other agents, including Josh Flagg and his current boyfriend, Andrew Beyer. Josh and Andrew started dating after Josh divorced his co-star, Bobby Boyd.
Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real”
Calls are growing for deck/stew Camille Lamb to vacate the yacht. The Below Deck cast member is such a terror to work with that both bosun Ross McHarg and chief stew Fraser Olender would rather function with one less set of hands than have Camille on their teams. Camille brings an abrasive and self-entitled energy […] The post Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Seeks Financial Support to Resume as Lifestyle Enjoyed with Mistress
Wendy Williams has recently stopped providing alimony payments to her ex-husband over the past year as she has suffered from numerous health conditions as well as lost financial control over her money. However, this didn't stop her philandering ex Kevin Hunter Sr. from expecting her to support his lifestyle after Williams was no longer able to earn a living.
Unmasked: Captain Lee Exposes How Some ‘Below Deck’ Crew & Guests ‘Morph’ Into ‘Monsters’ for the Camera
Captain Lee Rosbach says some 'Below Deck' crew and guests suddenly morph into 'monsters' when cameras start rolling.
The Hollywood Gossip
Vinny Guadagnino Clears the Air: Yes, I Hooked Up With Angelina Pivarnick, But I Still Find Her Annoying AF!
Well, a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is upon us, and that means it’s time to once again to obsessively dissect the relationship between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick!. Usually, when two reality stars seem to be perennially on the verge of hooking up, it’s the viewers...
