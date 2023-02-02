Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Seemingly Makes Name Change Official During WWE Absence
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women’s division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. While she remains absent from WWE television, it seems Naomi dropped a huge hint about her future.
ringsidenews.com
Sonya Deville Shows Nasty Cut From Recent WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville honed her craft in Triple H’s version of NXT, where she used her mixed martial arts background to effectively dismantle her opponents. She received her main roster call-up and the rest was history. Sonya Deville recently squared off against Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair in a triple...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon Was Upset That Stephanie McMahon & Triple H’s Relationship Was A Secret Kept From Him
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been regarded as the ultimate power couple of wrestling. The duo has been together for a long time, first being paired onscreen and later on becoming partners in real life. However, there was speculation that Shane McMahon was not happy about The Game’s relationship with his sister, and Shane decided to clear the air on the subject.
ringsidenews.com
Former WWE Superstar Coming Out Of Retirement For NWA Debut
The wrestling industry has seen various upcoming athletes who were positioned to be the next breakout stars of top promotions by the management. However, their lack of skill or connection with the audience derailed their push and ultimately led to their exit. One such name in this list is the former WWE superstar Alex Riley. But A-Ry recently came back to the squared circle and is set to make his debut in another major promotion as well.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Explains Why She Started Rating Fans’ Junk For A Price
Mandy Rose was released from WWE after the content she was posting behind her premium content FanTime paywall got out of hand. Some of those interactions with fans included Rose getting an eyeful of some fanboy junk in the process. Months ago, Ringside News ran a story about how Mandy...
ringsidenews.com
Beth Phoenix Scolds Edge For Getting Handsy During WWE RAW
Edge made his triumphant return from retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble premium live event. He had an excellent feud with Randy Orton that culminated at WrestleMania Backlash the same year. Edge formed The Judgment Day in 2022, but was kicked out of the group in June. The storyline also prompted the televised return of Beth Phoenix.
ringsidenews.com
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak
Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
ringsidenews.com
JBL Walks Out On Baron Corbin During WWE RAW
Baron Corbin honed his craft in Triple H’s version of NXT. The three-time Golden Gloves winner got a major push on the main roster that saw an unfortunate ending. It appears that his alliance with JBL may be over as well. Baron Corbin squared off against Dexter Lumis on...
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Throws Beer At Seth Rollins During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has achieved great success during his WWE career, and his popularity only continues to grow. He excels in every role he is given and this is particularly evident in his current character. Additionally, it appears that his rivalry with Cody Rhodes will persist indefinitely. In fact, it seems Cody Rhodes threw beer at Rollins during a WWE live event.
ringsidenews.com
Why Rhea Ripley Was Absent From WWE RAW This Week
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. Despite that, she is still a human being in the end and needs a break from time to time. It seems she was absent from RAW this week for that reason only.
ringsidenews.com
Carmella Tells Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams To Stop Using Her Catchphrase
It is not uncommon for wrestlers to have signature catchphrases that they use to build their character and connect with the audience. Sometimes the catchphrases immortalize the character, at other times it becomes a signature statement for the real-life persona of the individual behind the wrestling gimmick. Drawing inspiration from a particular catchphrase is one thing, however, stealing the same is a completely different story.
ringsidenews.com
Dijak’s Finger Was Not Broken Following Gruesome WWE NXT Vengeance Day Injury
The WWE Superstar formerly known as T-Bar made his return after a 2-year hiatus on the November 22 edition of WWE NXT. Repackaged as Dijak, the big man put the hurt on NXT North American Wes Lee leading to a feud between the two. Dijak made an attempt at Wes Lee’s title during NXT Vengeance Day but it ended with him suffering from both a loss and what appeared to be a serious injury.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Taking A Break From WWE Television
Alexa Bliss had a moment at the Royal Rumble where Uncle Howdy appeared after her match with Bianca Belair. A character change could be coming for the former Women’s Champion, and only time will tell how far this story goes on the road to WrestleMania. Now, we have a bit more word on this situation.
ringsidenews.com
Jacy Jayne Turns On Gigi Dolin During WWE NXT
Toxic Attraction once took the NXT women’s division by storm, but the faction splintered off in a big way. Mandy Rose was released from the company, and now Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin have gone their own ways as well. WWE NXT Vengeance Day featured a triple threat match...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Says Reality Show With Becky Lynch Would Drive Him Insane
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are two of the biggest Superstars in the history of WWE. Both of them have captured their respective world titles on numerous occasions and have even worked together in the past. That being said, Seth Rollins really isn’t open to the idea of being on a reality show with his wife Becky Lynch.
Comments / 0