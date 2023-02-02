ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Fifth suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Quincy man at his apartment building

By Bryan Lambert
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KIP29_0kaRcKrm00

A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the August 2022 fatal shooting of a Quincy man at his apartment building, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.

Police say Derek Miranda was arrested Thursday afternoon and is currently being booked for the murder of Jordan Wiggins.

Homicide investigation underway after man shot to death in Quincy

“We are thankful to the Quincy Police and the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section for their continued partnership in this investigation and in apprehending those under indictment for this murder,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

Officers responded to the apartment building on Crown Drive shortly after midnight on August 18, 2022. Responding officers found Wiggins suffering from serious gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Miranda is facing a slew of charges including murder, home invasion and kidnapping with the extent to extort.

Cornell Bell Jr., Dwayne D. Harper, Sheik Ramos and Dante Clark have already been arrested and indicted in connection with the shooting.

The DA’s office says Walter Batista, 25, of Boston and Clayton Rodrigues, 27, of Abington and Dorchester are still at large.

Police are still seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Batista and Rodrigues.

Miranda is expected to be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court Friday morning.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Teen arrested after allegedly pointing pellet gun at man on Red Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15 year old boy was arrested Monday after allegedly pointing a pellet gun at a passenger on a Red Line train, MBTA transit police announced Tuesday. Police said the incident took place at 3 p.m. near South Station in Boston following a “verbal dispute” between the 15-year-old and the adult male passenger.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Easton, were several roads are blocked off Sunday night. Police officers could be seen gathering for several hours on Spooner Street, where they appeared to be focused on an individual house. Neighbors said they heard a single gunshot this afternoon.
EASTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
148K+
Followers
156K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy