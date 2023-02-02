Fifth suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Quincy man at his apartment building

A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the August 2022 fatal shooting of a Quincy man at his apartment building, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.

Police say Derek Miranda was arrested Thursday afternoon and is currently being booked for the murder of Jordan Wiggins.

Homicide investigation underway after man shot to death in Quincy

“We are thankful to the Quincy Police and the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section for their continued partnership in this investigation and in apprehending those under indictment for this murder,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

Officers responded to the apartment building on Crown Drive shortly after midnight on August 18, 2022. Responding officers found Wiggins suffering from serious gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Miranda is facing a slew of charges including murder, home invasion and kidnapping with the extent to extort.

Cornell Bell Jr., Dwayne D. Harper, Sheik Ramos and Dante Clark have already been arrested and indicted in connection with the shooting.

The DA’s office says Walter Batista, 25, of Boston and Clayton Rodrigues, 27, of Abington and Dorchester are still at large.

Police are still seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Batista and Rodrigues.

Miranda is expected to be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court Friday morning.

