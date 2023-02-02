'He was taken away': LI teen struck by car while riding bike to McDonald's job dies after 2-week coma

SYOSSET, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A 16-year-old boy who was critically injured after he was struck by a car while on his bike in Nassau County two weeks ago has died.

Benjamin Daggett, of Syosset, was pronounced dead Wednesday by a hospital physician, police said.

The teen was struck on Jan. 15 at 10:46 a.m. as he rode a bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road in Syosset. Police said a 54-year-old Nissan driver was heading southbound and turned east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road when he hit Daggett.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, remained at the scene. It wasn't immediately clear if he would face charges.

Jaime Daggett, the teen's mother, told Newsday that her son was heading to his weekend job at McDonald's when he was struck.

She said he suffered brain damage and was taken to Cohen's Children's Hospital in Queens, where he was in a coma for 16 days until he died.

Daggett said she and her family were devastated by Benjamin's death and were pressing Nassau police for more information on what led to the accident.

Police have not released additional details but told the outlet the investigation is ongoing.

"He was special to me and he was taken away," she said. "He was a typical teenage boy doing nothing wrong. He wasn't doing anything abnormal. He was going to work at his weekend job and planned to go to college."

Daggett said the teen was preparing to take the SAT college entrance exam in the spring.

"There was a lot of good things he wanted that he didn’t get to do," she said.