ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syosset, NY

'He was taken away': LI teen struck by car while riding bike to McDonald's job dies after 2-week coma

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6RDB_0kaRcDgh00

SYOSSET, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A 16-year-old boy who was critically injured after he was struck by a car while on his bike in Nassau County two weeks ago has died.

Benjamin Daggett, of Syosset, was pronounced dead Wednesday by a hospital physician, police said.

The teen was struck on Jan. 15 at 10:46 a.m. as he rode a bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road in Syosset. Police said a 54-year-old Nissan driver was heading southbound and turned east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road when he hit Daggett.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, remained at the scene. It wasn't immediately clear if he would face charges.

Jaime Daggett, the teen's mother, told Newsday that her son was heading to his weekend job at McDonald's when he was struck.

She said he suffered brain damage and was taken to Cohen's Children's Hospital in Queens, where he was in a coma for 16 days until he died.

Daggett said she and her family were devastated by Benjamin's death and were pressing Nassau police for more information on what led to the accident.

Police have not released additional details but told the outlet the investigation is ongoing.

"He was special to me and he was taken away," she said. "He was a typical teenage boy doing nothing wrong. He wasn't doing anything abnormal. He was going to work at his weekend job and planned to go to college."

Daggett said the teen was preparing to take the SAT college entrance exam in the spring.

"There was a lot of good things he wanted that he didn’t get to do," she said.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Woman who was pronounced dead at nursing home found breathing at funeral home 3 hours later

MILLER PLACE, N.Y. -- A woman who was pronounced dead at a Long Island nursing home was discovered breathing three hours later at a funeral home where she had been taken. The 82-year-old woman, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at Port Jefferson, N.Y., at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, according to The Washington Post.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Daily Voice

Man, Woman From Huntington Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree At Manorville Intersection

Two people were killed after a vehicle slammed into a tree at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Manorville. A 50-year-old Huntington Station man was driving a 2019 Ford van southbound on Wading River Road when the vehicle left the road and struck the tree at the intersection with North Street, Suffolk County Police said.
MANORVILLE, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman dragged by husband’s car dies; organs donated: family

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jennifer Patino, a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman who was dragged by her husband’s car late last month, died at a hospital Sunday shortly before her organs were harvested for donation, her family told PIX11 News on Monday. “My parents decided it would be a good thing to do,” Patino’s older sister, Mayra, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
HuntingtonNow

2 Huntington Residents Killed in Crash

Two residents of Huntington were killed Monday in a motor vehicle crash in Manorville, Suffolk County police said. Kevin Vollmer, 50, was driving a 2019 Ford van south on Wading River Road at North Street when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Shore News Network

Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have identified 52-year-old Alex Delone as the victim in a Friday murder suicide. His killer, retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job shot Delone in the head before putting to her own head and pulling the trigger. Prior to today’s update, it was not clear which partner initiated the murder-suicide. According to police, officers arrived the Job’s home at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush to find both Job and Delone dead on a bed inside the woman’s bedroom. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 1352 hours, police responded to a 911 The post Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy