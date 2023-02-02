Read full article on original website
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
DC Studios Slate Pays Tribute to DC History in a Surprising Way
Last week, the landscape of live-action DC adaptations changed pretty significantly, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran sharing their plans for a new era of the franchise. The duo's first initiative of storytelling in the DC Universe, titled "Chapter One: Gods & Monsters", has a lot of fans to be excited about, ...
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release
Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The ...
TV Exec in Charge of The Boys & The Last of Us "Examining" Time Between Seasons for Hit Shows
Katherine Pope, the Sony Pictures TV Studios president who has overseen hits like The Boys, The Last of Us, and Cobra Kai, says in a new interview that she is not happy about the amount of time that it takes to create seasons of prestige TV series. Pope said that waiting as much as two ...
Watch: Marvel's Kevin Feige Almost Lets Slip a Big Spoiler
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is shrouded in secrecy. It's a lesson learned by notoriously loose-lipped Marvel stars Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo, who have accidentally spoiled their movies in interviews and on social media. So it's surprising that Marvel boss Kevin Feige almost let slip a big spoiler live at Monday's world premiere of Marvel ...
Marvel United: Multiverse Reveals Civil War Expansion
Marvel United: Multiverse is on the final stretch, and the Kickstarter campaign continues to reveal expansions that longtime Marvel fans will absolutely lose their minds over. One of the biggest new additions is the Civil War expansion, an expansion based on one of Marvel's most well-known stories, and if you're a fan of the original ...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sets New Record For a Marvel Film on Disney+
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is already setting new records after its premiere on Disney+. February 1st was the date that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever joined the streaming service, after a successful run at the theatrical box office. There had been much discussion and speculation on exactly when Black Panther 2 would land on Disney+, but ...
The Invisible Man Star Oliver Jackson-Cohen Suits Up as the DCU’s Batman In New Fan Art
James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially ushered in a new era of DC Comics-inspired movies with the announcement of their new slate, and things are definitely off to a good start. As revealed by the co-CEOs of DC Studios Creature Commandos, Waller, Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Booster Gold, The Brave and the Bold, Lanterns, ...
DC Reveals Red Canary's Identity
DC's Lazarus Planet event is now underway, throwing a number of heroes and villains from the publisher's canon into uncharted territory. In addition to franchise staples like Batman, Robin, and Martian Manhunter, the event also features some of DC's newer fan-favorites -- including Red Canary. The heroine, who was introduced amid last year's Dark Crisis ...
Batgirl Star Brendan Fraser Reveals Details About the Films Gotham City and His DC Villain
Warner Bros. Discovery made some major decisions on their HBO Max streaming service as well as their DC Films franchise. Incoming CEO David Zaslav canceled multiple films including the in post-production Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Not much is known about why the film was really canceled, but there are reports that claim it ...
Marvel to Explore Hulk's Origin Story Through a Found-Footage Documentary
The Incredible Hulk's origin story is going to be exposed in a new terrifying manner. This May will see the release of Hulk Annual #1 from writer David Pepose (Savage Avengers) and artist Caio Majado (Edge of Spider-Verse). The oversized issue introduces "The Viridian Project," a terrifying tale stitched together from found footage. The story ...
Godzilla and the Titans Director Teases "New and Old" Kaiju for Apple TV+ Series
With Marvel's WandaVision already under his belt and the upcoming reboot of the Fantastic Four set to become his first movie in over a decade, director Matt Shakman is living the life as far as genre geeks are concerned. One of his next projects will add yet another notch to the counter too as the ...
Werewolf by Night Producer Teases MCU's Horror Future (Exclusive)
Months after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dipped its toes into the world of horror, Werewolf by Night dove into darker superhero programming head-first. The special presentation gave fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe three of the most popular characters in the publisher's horror stable, including the eponymous lycanthrope played by Gael Garcia ...
