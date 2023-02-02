ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way

The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
ComicBook

DC Studios Slate Pays Tribute to DC History in a Surprising Way

Last week, the landscape of live-action DC adaptations changed pretty significantly, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran sharing their plans for a new era of the franchise. The duo's first initiative of storytelling in the DC Universe, titled "Chapter One: Gods & Monsters", has a lot of fans to be excited about, ...
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release

Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The ...
ComicBook

Watch: Marvel's Kevin Feige Almost Lets Slip a Big Spoiler

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is shrouded in secrecy. It's a lesson learned by notoriously loose-lipped Marvel stars Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo, who have accidentally spoiled their movies in interviews and on social media. So it's surprising that Marvel boss Kevin Feige almost let slip a big spoiler live at Monday's world premiere of Marvel ...
ComicBook

Marvel United: Multiverse Reveals Civil War Expansion

Marvel United: Multiverse is on the final stretch, and the Kickstarter campaign continues to reveal expansions that longtime Marvel fans will absolutely lose their minds over. One of the biggest new additions is the Civil War expansion, an expansion based on one of Marvel's most well-known stories, and if you're a fan of the original ...
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sets New Record For a Marvel Film on Disney+

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is already setting new records after its premiere on Disney+. February 1st was the date that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever joined the streaming service, after a successful run at the theatrical box office. There had been much discussion and speculation on exactly when Black Panther 2 would land on Disney+, but ...
ComicBook

DC Reveals Red Canary's Identity

DC's Lazarus Planet event is now underway, throwing a number of heroes and villains from the publisher's canon into uncharted territory. In addition to franchise staples like Batman, Robin, and Martian Manhunter, the event also features some of DC's newer fan-favorites -- including Red Canary. The heroine, who was introduced amid last year's Dark Crisis ...
ComicBook

Marvel to Explore Hulk's Origin Story Through a Found-Footage Documentary

The Incredible Hulk's origin story is going to be exposed in a new terrifying manner. This May will see the release of Hulk Annual #1 from writer David Pepose (Savage Avengers) and artist Caio Majado (Edge of Spider-Verse). The oversized issue introduces "The Viridian Project," a terrifying tale stitched together from found footage. The story ...
ComicBook

Werewolf by Night Producer Teases MCU's Horror Future (Exclusive)

Months after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dipped its toes into the world of horror, Werewolf by Night dove into darker superhero programming head-first. The special presentation gave fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe three of the most popular characters in the publisher's horror stable, including the eponymous lycanthrope played by Gael Garcia ...

