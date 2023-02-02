Read full article on original website
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Farmers Market permanently closed following relocation
The Gainesville Farmers Market has ended its run following the 2022 decision to relocate the market to Roosevelt Square for its 2023 season. “Sadly, the Gainesville Farmers Market is no more. The City Council voted us off the Historic Downtown Square and the alternate site chosen for us is not conducive to running a successful market. Thanks to all our customers and to the farmers and vendors that supported the market for 14 (mostly) wonderful years,” the market shared in a Facebook post Thursday.
Monroe Local News
Back to the basics at Braxton’s
Braxton Roberts III and his son, Braxton Roberts IV, are reopening the antique store aspect of their business, Braxton’s, located in downtown Loganville at the corner of Main Street and Highway 78. Photo credit: Stephen Milligan – The Walton Tribune. The brainchild of the younger Braxton, the revived...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Italian Restaurants in Alpharetta, GA
Craving for authentic Italian pasta and pizza? Lucky for you, there are many food places you can bump into in Georgia. We’ve listed the best Italian restaurants in Alpharetta where you can enjoy the famous cuisine like no other! Are you ready to immerse yourself in Italian foods and exceptional dining experiences at awesome Alpharetta?
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open
Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection
During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County seeks community feedback on trail development
Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation leaders are asking for the public’s feedback on the development of a trail that will ultimately connect several counties. The 2023 Piedmont Pathway Study explores how the trail can be built and its impact on the environment. As part of the Core Trail system and the Gwinnett Countywide Trails Master Plan, the 28-mile, cross-county trail is designed to provide multiple social, economic, and environmentally sustainable benefits.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Chicken Festival Scholarship application now open
The City of Gainesville is accepting applications for the 2023 Gainesville Chicken Festival Scholarship from now until 5 p.m. on March 1. The 2023 Gainesville Chicken Festival Scholarship Fund helps support college students pursuing a degree in poultry science or a related agricultural field. According to the city’s website, those who apply have the opportunity to receive up to $2,000.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
tourcounsel.com
Greenbriar Mall | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia
Greenbriar Mall. This site is simple, but offers you a lot of variety in shops and restaurants. In addition, the prices are very convenient and the offers are unmissable. Featured Shopping Stores: Citi Trends, Prestigee Uniforms, Georgio's, Savvi Formalwear, Snipes, Lids, Rainbow Shops, Kid's World, Pink Clove, Mix And Match, Vivi Boutique, The Perfect Dress Atlanta.
gwinnettprepsports.com
ON THE MARKET: Check out this cozy cottage in Lilburn
Welcome to Cottages at Noble Village, an active adult community close to every local amenity!. This is the new River Birch floor plan, with two bedrooms and two full baths. A sought-after end unit, this home is filled with elegant finishes, including LVP flooring, ceramic and subway tile, stainless-steel appliances, and so much more.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Freight fails with 42; North End Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our first stop on this week’s Restaurant Report Card is the old train depot in Woodstock. It is a popular kitchen and tap with an unpopular health score. Freight on East Main Street in Cherokee County failed two out of its last three...
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
henrycountytimes.com
UGA Extension Office holding plant sale
The Henry County UGA Extension Office are currently holding their Plant Sale Fundraiser. The orders are pre-paid only and plants are $10 each for a 1 gallon pot. Fig tree varieties include Brown Turkey, Celeste Fig and LSU Purple Fig. Blueberry varieties available are Ochlockonee, Baldwin, Brightwell, Austin and Climax....
wuga.org
Feb. 6, 2023: Georgia Mall redevelopment proposal picking back up
Martin Matheny is WUGA's Program Director and a host and producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters.' He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on WUGA and GPB Classical. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Lake In Georgia That’s Absolutely Magical, But Hardly Anyone Knows It Exists
Anyone who’s spent any time in Georgia knows that we have an incredible array of scenery here. From our North Georgia mountains to the coastal seashores, there’s an amazing variety of landscapes that you can’t find in many other states. Some of the most spectacular views in the state come from our numerous lakes and rivers. One of the most gorgeous lakes in Georgia is also one of the most underrated: Lake Winfield Scott in Union County. This 18-acre oasis is the crown jewel of a recreation area that shares its name. This place is almost otherworldly in its beauty.
accesswdun.com
Closer look at the Arts Council and their 2023 plans
If you’ve ever attended an ‘Evening of Intimate Jazz’ then you may be familiar with The Arts Council in Gainesville. The Arts Council is a non-profit organization that started in 1970. According to its website, the organization started as the keeper and creator of the community’s arts calendar and newsletters. Today the organization focuses on educating and expanding the public interest in the arts through providing performing, visual and literary arts and film programs.
fox5atlanta.com
Dream home becomes 'nightmare' for Atlanta homeowner after renovations
Local realtor Mikel Muffley created a company in which he would do it all — buy the lot, manage the loan, and hire the builder. But the FOX 5 I-Team was told by a homeowner that his new house was so poorly built that an inspector wrote that it was possibly 'lethal.'
WGAU
UGA cuts ribbon on Wormsloe facility
The new $1.8 million Experiential Learning Center will serve as a classroom, laboratory and gathering space at the Center for Research and Education.
WSB Radio
Homeowners say deer overrunning their metro Atlanta neighborhood
Shrubs and flowers in neighborhoods provide a buffet for deer.
