Anyone who’s spent any time in Georgia knows that we have an incredible array of scenery here. From our North Georgia mountains to the coastal seashores, there’s an amazing variety of landscapes that you can’t find in many other states. Some of the most spectacular views in the state come from our numerous lakes and rivers. One of the most gorgeous lakes in Georgia is also one of the most underrated: Lake Winfield Scott in Union County. This 18-acre oasis is the crown jewel of a recreation area that shares its name. This place is almost otherworldly in its beauty.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO