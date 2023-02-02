ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, WI

'Old school Italian with a sexy flair': Mama Mia's in Germantown is set to open on Thursday

By Cathy Kozlowicz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago
After announcing in October that Mama Mia's would be reopening under new owners

The Germantown location opened in 2019 and closed in September 2022. Owners Chaz Hastings and Scott Carleton, who also own Wisconsin Big Boy in Germantown, reopened the restaurant, with its famous lasagna headlining the menu.

Late last year, they opened a Mexican restaurant, Veracruz, next door to Mama Mia's, where customers were able to order Mama Mia's lasagna. Now, the dining room of Mama Mia's has been redesigned and decorated to have a "date night" vibe.

"Old school Italian with a sexy flair," is how Hastings described it.

Both restaurants are at N112 W16344 W. Mequon Road. Hastings said a wall divider separates the two eateries.

"It is a great space you can walk in and go to Mexico or Italy," said Hastings. The menu includes a soup of the day, classic antipasto salad, pizza with some specialty pizzas including barbecue chicken and the Wisconsinite pizza that has pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos and cream cheese.

Hastings said there will also be a full wine, beer and liquor menu.

The dining room is slated to be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

More: Upcoming eventsThe Beer Crawl, returning after the pandemic, and Chocolate Fest coming to Menomonee Falls

More: Public Address AnnouncerGermantown public address announcer tells critical fans during the Cedarburg-Brookfield Central boys high school basketball game to 'shut up'

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @kozlowicz_cathy.

