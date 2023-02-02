One person was killed and four others were injured when a Toyota Tacoma lost control and overturned at an exit ramp to U.S. 1 on Interstate 95 near Ormond Beach, an interchange long considered dangerous and antiquated.

The accident occurred at 8:27 a.m. Three women were thrown from the vehicle and one died, Florida Highway Patrol investigators said.

The 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling north on I-95 when it took the exit ramp to U.S. 1 too fast. A witness said the driver, a 33-year-old Orlando man, lost control, troopers said.

The driver overcorrected, ran off the roadway and overturned several times, ejecting three women who were passengers in the vehicle, said FHP spokeswoman Lt. Tara Crescenzi.

The driver and another man, a 43-year-old resident of Apoka, who was also a passenger, were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona with minor injuries.

The three women ejected from the vehicle were also transported to Halifax Health Medical Center. One of them, a 30-year-old from Orlando, died at the hospital, Crescenzi said.

The two other women, a 34-year-old of Orlando and a 24-year-old from Kissimmee, remain in serious but stable condition, Crescenzi said.

This week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said $340 million would be set aside in the "Move Florida Forward" program to have the interchange improved.

The interchange has long been considered an antiquated menace, designed in the early 1960s.

According to an Ormond Beach news release, the interchange has been the site of between 70 and 80 accidents over the past three years.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Three ejected in I-95 crash near Ormond Beach; 1 killed, 4 injured