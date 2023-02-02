Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Alamogordo High at Las Cruces and Regional Basketball ResultsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
New criteria for Vinton Municipal Court judge approved by city council
VINTON, Texas (CBS4) — The Municipal Court in the Village of Vinton has not been in session since 2015, but now the City Council is looking to appoint a judge for the court. When CBS4 tried speaking with Vinton councilors Tuesday on why they thought the position was necessary, they said they did not have the authority to speak with us and they had no comment.
City invites community to meeting about draft of Downtown, Uptown El Paso Plan
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is holding a community meeting to receive feedback on the initial draft recommendation of the El Paso Downtown and Uptown Plan. The plan will guide future growth and development for downtown, the heart of El Paso, and its adjacent...
City Council approves diverting 911 mental health calls to Emergence Health Network
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso City Council Tuesday approved two agenda items related to mental health. The first item is a program that will change the way dispatchers work on 911 calls. Agenda item 25 called for an agreement to create a mechanism that diverts mental health...
New Mexico dispensary looks to El Paso city reps to help decriminalize cannabis in Texas
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (CBS4) — A dispensary in Chaparral, New Mexico wants members of the El Paso City Council to push state leaders to decriminalize cannabis in Texas. High Horse Cannabis, located about four miles away from the New Mexico and Texas state line, told KFOX14 that 80 to 90% of their clients are Texans; which is why they were pushing for decriminalization.
Former ICE officer sentenced in bribery case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who worked in El Paso was sentenced for receiving a bribe by a public official. Roberto Padilla was sentenced to eight months in jail plus three years of supervised release on Monday. Padilla pleaded guilty to...
El Paso County teacher to have plea hearing on felony charge
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — A former teacher of the Socorro Independent School District is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. The plea hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. at the 348th District Court at the El Paso County Courthouse. Rachel Montellano is facing felony charges...
City of El Paso looks to get $8M in federal funding to improve Five Points area
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso City Council Tuesday directed city staff to move forward in applying for millions of dollars in grants for two separate projects. One of the projects is aimed at making improvements in the Five Points area in Central El Paso. The total city budget for this project could be $10 million.
Stash house with padlocks uncovered in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several people were taken out of a home, that was being used as a stash house, in south-central El Paso Tuesday morning. Authorities said the exits of the home were padlocked to prevent the people inside from leaving. A total of 28 migrants were...
Driver in deadly head-on crash in downtown El Paso suspected of being intoxicated
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to the deadly head-on crash in downtown El Paso over the weekend. Antonio Machorro, 20, of Denton, Texas, was charged with intoxicated manslaughter. El Paso police stated that police officers were called out to the 600 block of...
El Paso high school teacher sent 'obscene material' to undercover law enforcement employee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man who was arrested last week faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Orlando Solis, 46, allegedly sent obscene material to an undercover employee with the Army Criminal Investigative Division who posed as a 13-year-old girl. According to the criminal...
'Secure mode' at Franklin High School lifted after authorities apprehend person
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents of students at Franklin High School waited outside concerned while the west El Paso school was on lockdown Monday. "My fear is that, today would become another Uvalde situation. We're standing out here talking and we're not acting," Andre Jackson, a parent who is also retired from the military, said.
Father believes El Paso police officers used excessive force when detaining son
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A video shared online and with CBS4 is raising questions about the use of force by El Paso police after several officers were seen and heard using a taser on a young man who was already pinned to the ground. The video taken by...
Pedestrian struck along Dyer Street in northeast El Paso from southern New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 33-year-old man from New Mexico was identified as the pedestrian killed along Dyer Street last month. The pedestrian crash happened in the early morning hours on January 19 in the 11100 Dyer Street. Police identified the man as Art Cadena of Truth or...
Lost dog returns to shelter in Canutillo from El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A husky-mix dog managed to return to her temporary home, which was nearly 10 miles away. Bailey, who had been at Animal Rescue League and was adopted to her new owner, got lost. Bailey's owner notified the shelter about her disappearance. Once Bailey's disappearance...
El Paso County looks to improve mental health response within criminal justice system
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County is one step closer to putting its mental health court in action. County Commissioners at their meeting on Monday approved an application to request a $200,000 grant from the Office of the Governor Criminal Justice Division. The money will go to...
EPPD respond to video showing officer slamming, punching teen against unit
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department issued a response Monday to an incident involving officers that was caught on video in far east El Paso Saturday night. The viral video posted on Twitter by the social media account FitFam showed police responding on the 3100 block of Blue Dirt.
El Paso County hosts online auction to sell surplus inventory
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County will be selling surplus inventory through an online auction at the end of the month to sell surplus Inventory. The auction will start on Feb. 27 and run through March 8. According to the listed description on the site, all items...
Las Cruces Public Schools short on crossing guards
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools is short on crossing guards. CBS4 spoke with a grandmother who said she was walking her grandson to school on Wednesday morning when she noticed there was not a crossing guard at the busy intersection in front of Booker T. Washington elementary.
El Paso County hosts events for Valentine's Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department has multiple events planned throughout Feb. to celebrate Valentine's Day. A heart-shaped structure will be lit nightly at 6:00 p.m. at Ascarate Park for the entire month. Couples can place locks on the metal hearts to seal...
'They are a blessing': East El Paso couple explains process of raising chickens
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The high costs of eggs have prompted some El Pasoans to skip the middleman and get their eggs directly from the source. Wilfredo and his wife Myriam Andino have been raising chickens since the pandemic at their home in east El Paso. “They are...
