Vinton, TX

New criteria for Vinton Municipal Court judge approved by city council

VINTON, Texas (CBS4) — The Municipal Court in the Village of Vinton has not been in session since 2015, but now the City Council is looking to appoint a judge for the court. When CBS4 tried speaking with Vinton councilors Tuesday on why they thought the position was necessary, they said they did not have the authority to speak with us and they had no comment.
VINTON, TX
New Mexico dispensary looks to El Paso city reps to help decriminalize cannabis in Texas

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (CBS4) — A dispensary in Chaparral, New Mexico wants members of the El Paso City Council to push state leaders to decriminalize cannabis in Texas. High Horse Cannabis, located about four miles away from the New Mexico and Texas state line, told KFOX14 that 80 to 90% of their clients are Texans; which is why they were pushing for decriminalization.
EL PASO, TX
Former ICE officer sentenced in bribery case

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who worked in El Paso was sentenced for receiving a bribe by a public official. Roberto Padilla was sentenced to eight months in jail plus three years of supervised release on Monday. Padilla pleaded guilty to...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso County teacher to have plea hearing on felony charge

EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — A former teacher of the Socorro Independent School District is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. The plea hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. at the 348th District Court at the El Paso County Courthouse. Rachel Montellano is facing felony charges...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
Stash house with padlocks uncovered in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several people were taken out of a home, that was being used as a stash house, in south-central El Paso Tuesday morning. Authorities said the exits of the home were padlocked to prevent the people inside from leaving. A total of 28 migrants were...
EL PASO, TX
'Secure mode' at Franklin High School lifted after authorities apprehend person

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents of students at Franklin High School waited outside concerned while the west El Paso school was on lockdown Monday. "My fear is that, today would become another Uvalde situation. We're standing out here talking and we're not acting," Andre Jackson, a parent who is also retired from the military, said.
EL PASO, TX
Lost dog returns to shelter in Canutillo from El Paso's Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A husky-mix dog managed to return to her temporary home, which was nearly 10 miles away. Bailey, who had been at Animal Rescue League and was adopted to her new owner, got lost. Bailey's owner notified the shelter about her disappearance. Once Bailey's disappearance...
EL PASO, TX
EPPD respond to video showing officer slamming, punching teen against unit

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department issued a response Monday to an incident involving officers that was caught on video in far east El Paso Saturday night. The viral video posted on Twitter by the social media account FitFam showed police responding on the 3100 block of Blue Dirt.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso County hosts online auction to sell surplus inventory

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County will be selling surplus inventory through an online auction at the end of the month to sell surplus Inventory. The auction will start on Feb. 27 and run through March 8. According to the listed description on the site, all items...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
Las Cruces Public Schools short on crossing guards

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools is short on crossing guards. CBS4 spoke with a grandmother who said she was walking her grandson to school on Wednesday morning when she noticed there was not a crossing guard at the busy intersection in front of Booker T. Washington elementary.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso County hosts events for Valentine's Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department has multiple events planned throughout Feb. to celebrate Valentine's Day. A heart-shaped structure will be lit nightly at 6:00 p.m. at Ascarate Park for the entire month. Couples can place locks on the metal hearts to seal...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX

