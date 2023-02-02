VINTON, Texas (CBS4) — The Municipal Court in the Village of Vinton has not been in session since 2015, but now the City Council is looking to appoint a judge for the court. When CBS4 tried speaking with Vinton councilors Tuesday on why they thought the position was necessary, they said they did not have the authority to speak with us and they had no comment.

VINTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO