2 men plead guilty to human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station

By Celeste Houmard
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

*For previous coverage, watch above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Two men have pleaded guilty to human trafficking at an RTA station in Cleveland in April 2022.

Sean Simpkins, 40, and David McCord, 44 will be sentenced on February 28 at 11:30 a.m., according to a post on the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office Facebook page .

The post said that on April 2, Sean Simpkins entered the West 98th Street RTA station and approached a 22-year-old woman. He then assaulted her and dragged her to a car parked on West 98th Street at Lorain Avenue, according to prosecutors.

David McCord was in the driver’s seat of that car waiting to drive them away, according to the post .

While in the vehicle, the victim managed to escape, police said.

Afterward, McCord and Simpkins fled the scene. A witness did see the incident and called the Cleveland Division of Police.

McCord and Simpkins drove to 104th St. but police caught up and detained McCord, who was in the vehicle.

Police said Simkins fled on foot to a nearby coffee shop on West 104th St. and Lorain Avenue, where he was arrested.

Simpkins plead guilty to one count of kidnapping, trafficking in persons, receiving stolen property, drug trafficking, drug possession and assault. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, according to the Facebook post .

McCord pleaded guilty to one count of abduction, receiving stolen property, drug trafficking and drug possession, police said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

