Huntington, WV

wfxrtv.com

FBI: West Virginians lost $3.4 million to romance scams in 2022

PITTSBURGH, PA (WOWK)—The FBI issued a warning on Tuesday about recent romance scams in West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania. According to a press release from the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office, nearly 300 people reported losing a total of $7.1 million in romance scams in 2022. They say that more losses likely went unreported.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
lootpress.com

Woman receives double prison sentence for meth charge

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Richwood woman has been sentenced to prison on charges relating to intended delivery of methamphetamine. As reported by the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County, on January 22, 2023, a vehicle in which Gillion was the passenger was pulled over on Route 19 in Oak Hill, Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County grand jury hands down indictments in arson, endangerment and DUI cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A grand jury in Kanawha County handed down dozens of indictments Friday, including arson, endangerment and DUI cases. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Winfield, has been indicted for kidnapping, malicious wounding, attempted strangulation, domestic battery and strangulation. Sanders was apprehended by Kanawha County deputies in December 2022 after a female victim reported she was held against her will and attacked by her boyfriend.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Body found in wooded area of Beckley identified

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A citizen discovers a body in a wooded area of Beckley. Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard tells Lootpress that, today, just after 4 pm, Beckley Police received a call from a concerned citizen who had located the body of a white female in the wooded area at the end of Scott Avenue near the intersection of 12th Street.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police asking for help identifying alleged harassment suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged harassment investigation. They say the alleged incident happened on Jan. 25, at the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lakercountry.com

KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites

Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Mingo County man charged with kidnapping, malicious wounding, assault and battery

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mingo County man apprehended by deputies Saturday is facing multiple felony charges. Nathan Alexander Jewell, 28, of Matewan has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, kidnapping, domestic battery, domestic assault and two counts of obstructing an officer, according to a social media post from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
theriver953.com

Additional charges are filed against a Shenandoah Co. felon

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announce additional charges being filed against a Shenandoah County felon. On Feb. 1 a Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Main Street Mount Jackson. Identification of an occupant of the vehicle revealed he was...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Man accused of breaking into church

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after investigators say he broke into a church Thursday in the Charleston area. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Deputies in the area saw suspicious activity at Great Community Fellowship Church in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Additional inmates overdose at Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two more inmates were treated after experiencing a drug overdose at Southern Regional Jail. According to West Virginia Department of Commerce Communication Director Andy Malinoski, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, two inmates at Southern Regional Jail gave the appearance of experiencing a drug overdose. The...
BEAVER, WV

