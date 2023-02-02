Read full article on original website
FBI: West Virginians lost $3.4 million to romance scams in 2022
PITTSBURGH, PA (WOWK)—The FBI issued a warning on Tuesday about recent romance scams in West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania. According to a press release from the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office, nearly 300 people reported losing a total of $7.1 million in romance scams in 2022. They say that more losses likely went unreported.
Information wanted for man who allegedly used stolen credit card in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7): The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division says the man has been identified. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card at places in Charleston and South Charleston. They say if you know the individual’s […]
FBI offering $5,000 for information on missing woman who may be in WV
FBI Pittsburgh is offering $5,000 for information that will help find Maria Miller, who may have traveled through West Virginia.
Woman receives double prison sentence for meth charge
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Richwood woman has been sentenced to prison on charges relating to intended delivery of methamphetamine. As reported by the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County, on January 22, 2023, a vehicle in which Gillion was the passenger was pulled over on Route 19 in Oak Hill, Fayette County.
West Virginia shelter reunites cat, owner injured in December house fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — After a December house fire that left a cat and its owner in severe condition, the two were reunited. The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) helped treat the cat, named “Nyla,” who had melted plastic on her face and severe burns. Officials with...
Raleigh County Woman Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Athena Grizzle, 37, of Beckley, was sentenced to eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing a quantity of heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 15, 2020, Grizzle sold a quantity of...
Virginia man headed to Turkey to help family affected by earthquake
BULL RUN, Va. (DC News Now) — A Prince William County man is headed to Turkey to be with his family after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the country. Zaid Mastou has several bags packed with survival gear for himself and others. He said many people are sleeping on the streets with no place to go.
Kanawha County grand jury hands down indictments in arson, endangerment and DUI cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A grand jury in Kanawha County handed down dozens of indictments Friday, including arson, endangerment and DUI cases. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Winfield, has been indicted for kidnapping, malicious wounding, attempted strangulation, domestic battery and strangulation. Sanders was apprehended by Kanawha County deputies in December 2022 after a female victim reported she was held against her will and attacked by her boyfriend.
Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison for selling an ounce of meth a day
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — United States Attorney Will Thompson announced a Raleigh County woman was sentenced to prison for distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 7, 2022, Jamie Vass, 45, of Beckley, sold approximately 1 ounce of meth to a secret source connected with the ATF at her […]
UPDATE: Body found in wooded area of Beckley identified
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A citizen discovers a body in a wooded area of Beckley. Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard tells Lootpress that, today, just after 4 pm, Beckley Police received a call from a concerned citizen who had located the body of a white female in the wooded area at the end of Scott Avenue near the intersection of 12th Street.
Police asking for help identifying alleged harassment suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged harassment investigation. They say the alleged incident happened on Jan. 25, at the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation […]
KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites
Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
Beckley Woman Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Jamie Vass, 45, of Beckley, was sentenced today to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 7, 2022, Vass sold...
Mingo County man charged with kidnapping, malicious wounding, assault and battery
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mingo County man apprehended by deputies Saturday is facing multiple felony charges. Nathan Alexander Jewell, 28, of Matewan has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, kidnapping, domestic battery, domestic assault and two counts of obstructing an officer, according to a social media post from the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.
Trooper shoots, kills person on US Route 23 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky
UPDATE (11:14 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3): The Kentucky State Police is releasing more information about a shooting that left one person dead. Troopers say this happened at around 3 p.m. on Friday. They say a trooper with the Kentucky State Police was trying to stop a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle […]
Additional charges are filed against a Shenandoah Co. felon
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announce additional charges being filed against a Shenandoah County felon. On Feb. 1 a Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 5500 block of Main Street Mount Jackson. Identification of an occupant of the vehicle revealed he was...
Jackson County authorities searching for missing 23-year-old
Jackson County authorities are searching for a 23-year-old man who has been missing since Dec. 26, 2022.
2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
Man accused of breaking into church
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after investigators say he broke into a church Thursday in the Charleston area. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Deputies in the area saw suspicious activity at Great Community Fellowship Church in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Additional inmates overdose at Southern Regional Jail
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two more inmates were treated after experiencing a drug overdose at Southern Regional Jail. According to West Virginia Department of Commerce Communication Director Andy Malinoski, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, two inmates at Southern Regional Jail gave the appearance of experiencing a drug overdose. The...
