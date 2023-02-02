Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Get super full: A student’s restaurant guide to Super Bowl LVIIThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
wdhn.com
A.J. Brown Maneuvers Awkward Exchange About Super Bowl Script (Video)
The star receiver fielded a question referencing the now-infamous conspiracy theory that recently made the rounds on social media. Super Bowl week is officially underway in Arizona as the Eagles and Chiefs descended upon the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Monday to take part in the annual opening night tradition of facing hordes of media members from around the world.
wdhn.com
Fox’s Pereira knows pressure Super Bowl officials are facing
Mike Pereira knows the pressure Carl Cheffers and his officiating crew will be under during Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. That’s because he either hired or promoted most of them. As the NFL’s vice president of officiating in 2008, Pereira promoted Cheffers from...
wdhn.com
Stars at the Super Bowl: How Gronk and Shaq plan to party
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rob Gronkowski might be retired from the NFL, but the former all-pro football player is still in the game during the league’s championship week. The four-time Super Bowl winner — who calls himself the “MVP of Fun” — will host a music festival called “Gronk Beach” in Phoenix on Saturday a day ahead of the big game. The beach-themed day party features performances by 21 Savage, Lil Jon and Diplo.
wdhn.com
Demand for Super Bowl Tickets Continues to Boom
The average ticket price for this year’s game is posted at a whopping $8,145. Want to make the trip to Glendale, AZ? It will likely mean shelling out some serious cash. The countdown to Super Bowl LVII has entered its final stretch, with Chiefs and Eagles fans still flooding the ticket market less than a week out from the Big Game. Seats to State Farm Stadium are going for historic prices, as Kansas City and Philadelphia devotees prove they have no issue traveling cross-country for Sunday’s showdown. According to Forbes, the average ticket for this year’s Super Bowl is the second-most expensive ever.
wdhn.com
NFL Fans Had Lots of Jokes About Aaron Rodgers' Upcoming 'Darkness Retreat'
The Packers quarterback plans to spend four days and nights in complete darkness as he contemplates his NFL future. Aaron Rodgers announced he plans to spend four days and nights in complete darkness in a small house in order to help him make a clearer decision about his NFL future.
wdhn.com
Mahomes Shares Heartfelt Message to Brady in Wake of Retirement
The two quarterbacks split their six career head-to-head matchups. With legendary quarterback Tom Brady stepping away from football after 23 unforgettable years, a sendoff from the heir apparent to his throne was only fitting. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took time away from his preparation for Super Bowl LVII to congratulate...
wdhn.com
Browns’ Myles Garrett Dislocates Toe During Pro Bowl Games
The four-time Pro Bowler limped off the field following his turn on the Gridiron Gauntlet obstacle course. The Pro Bowl Games resulted in at least one injury Sunday, with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffering a dislocated toe. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.
wdhn.com
Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy Reflects on Losing Out on Head Coaching Jobs
The Kansas City offensive coordinator has been interviewing for jobs since 2019. Eric Bieniemy has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator for the past five years, but it hasn’t yet led to a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. That is despite five straight AFC championship game appearances and playing a part in developing quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
wdhn.com
Montana Thinks 49ers Should Start Garoppolo at QB in 2023
The Hall of Famer was clear in giving his opinion on San Francisco’s quarterback situation. The 49ers enter the offseason with a question mark at the quarterback position, coming off a season when they used three different starting quarterbacks but still reached the NFC championship game. Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy all started games for San Francisco, combining to lead the team to a 13-4 regular-season record.
Comments / 0