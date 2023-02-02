ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
wdhn.com

A.J. Brown Maneuvers Awkward Exchange About Super Bowl Script (Video)

The star receiver fielded a question referencing the now-infamous conspiracy theory that recently made the rounds on social media. Super Bowl week is officially underway in Arizona as the Eagles and Chiefs descended upon the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Monday to take part in the annual opening night tradition of facing hordes of media members from around the world.
PHOENIX, AZ
wdhn.com

Fox’s Pereira knows pressure Super Bowl officials are facing

Mike Pereira knows the pressure Carl Cheffers and his officiating crew will be under during Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. That’s because he either hired or promoted most of them. As the NFL’s vice president of officiating in 2008, Pereira promoted Cheffers from...
KANSAS CITY, MO
wdhn.com

Stars at the Super Bowl: How Gronk and Shaq plan to party

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rob Gronkowski might be retired from the NFL, but the former all-pro football player is still in the game during the league’s championship week. The four-time Super Bowl winner — who calls himself the “MVP of Fun” — will host a music festival called “Gronk Beach” in Phoenix on Saturday a day ahead of the big game. The beach-themed day party features performances by 21 Savage, Lil Jon and Diplo.
PHOENIX, AZ
wdhn.com

Demand for Super Bowl Tickets Continues to Boom

The average ticket price for this year’s game is posted at a whopping $8,145. Want to make the trip to Glendale, AZ? It will likely mean shelling out some serious cash. The countdown to Super Bowl LVII has entered its final stretch, with Chiefs and Eagles fans still flooding the ticket market less than a week out from the Big Game. Seats to State Farm Stadium are going for historic prices, as Kansas City and Philadelphia devotees prove they have no issue traveling cross-country for Sunday’s showdown. According to Forbes, the average ticket for this year’s Super Bowl is the second-most expensive ever.
GLENDALE, AZ
wdhn.com

Mahomes Shares Heartfelt Message to Brady in Wake of Retirement

The two quarterbacks split their six career head-to-head matchups. With legendary quarterback Tom Brady stepping away from football after 23 unforgettable years, a sendoff from the heir apparent to his throne was only fitting. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took time away from his preparation for Super Bowl LVII to congratulate...
KANSAS CITY, MO
wdhn.com

Browns’ Myles Garrett Dislocates Toe During Pro Bowl Games

The four-time Pro Bowler limped off the field following his turn on the Gridiron Gauntlet obstacle course. The Pro Bowl Games resulted in at least one injury Sunday, with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffering a dislocated toe. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.
CLEVELAND, OH
wdhn.com

Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy Reflects on Losing Out on Head Coaching Jobs

The Kansas City offensive coordinator has been interviewing for jobs since 2019. Eric Bieniemy has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator for the past five years, but it hasn’t yet led to a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. That is despite five straight AFC championship game appearances and playing a part in developing quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
wdhn.com

Montana Thinks 49ers Should Start Garoppolo at QB in 2023

The Hall of Famer was clear in giving his opinion on San Francisco’s quarterback situation. The 49ers enter the offseason with a question mark at the quarterback position, coming off a season when they used three different starting quarterbacks but still reached the NFC championship game. Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy all started games for San Francisco, combining to lead the team to a 13-4 regular-season record.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

